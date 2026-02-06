Commanders' biggest extension candidates and free agent decisions

Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders have already turned over a lot of their coaching staff this offseason. The roster turnover will come next.

What that looks like, however, remains uncertain. Coming off a 5-12 season, the franchise will have 30 unrestricted free agents -- 24 of whom are at least 30 years old -- so it's hard to imagine the roster will look the same next season.

Washington general manager Adam Peters said at his season-ending news conference last month that he wants the team to get "younger and faster." That could be a guide to their decision-making when it comes to their own free agents.

The Commanders have 52 players signed for 2026 -- only seven teams have fewer. They also have key players with one year left on their contracts who could be extended or released.

Those moves would free up more room for a team that heads into the offseason with the fifth-most cap space available, according to Overthecap.com; and sixth according to Spotrac.

Here's a look at the players Washington will have to think hardest about, and their contract situations this offseason:

Extension possibilities

Daron Payne | Defensive Tackle

Payne has one year left on his contract and will cost $28 million against the salary cap for next season. That's the fourth-most cap space by a defensive tackle -- and a lot of room for a player with only one Pro Bowl (in 2022) and no All-Pro selections in his career.

But the Commanders were pleased with how he played in 2025. Multiple offensive coaches who faced Washington's defense said their biggest worry entering games vs. Washington was Payne and the Commanders' interior line play.

There's a definite chance, one team source said, that Washington allows Payne to play on the final year of his contract rather than extend and lower his cap hit. Also, if released, Payne would save Washington $16.8 million -- the same amount it might cost to replace him. If they opt to keep him at this cost, it could push Payne to earn a multi-year contract next offseason. And if he does exit after 2026, then Washington would be in line to receive a compensatory draft pick in 2027.

Laremy Tunsil | Left Tackle

Tunsil has one year remaining on his contract, but the Commanders traded away a lot when they acquired him last offseason (along with a fourth-round pick last year). They sent picks in the third and seventh round last season in addition to picks in the second and fourth rounds this April.

Tunsil played as they hoped in 2025. Former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury raved about his pass protection and said Tunsil was a better run blocker than he realized. He also became a mentor to rookie right tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

In terms of discussing a new deal, Peters said there's been "constant communication" between the team and Tunsil.

"We definitely want to get something done with him and sooner rather than later," Peters said a day after the season ended.

Marshon Lattimore | Cornerback

Lattimore is entering the final year of his deal, but there's no more guaranteed money owed. The Commanders can save $18.5 million by releasing him with no money on the dead cap.

Washington sent New Orleans three 2025 draft picks -- in rounds three, four and six -- for Lattimore and a fifth-rounder, hoping the four-time Pro Bowler could provide strong play at a position of need. It did not work out. Lattimore played two regular-season and three postseason games for them his first season because of a hamstring injury. Last season, he was inconsistent before tearing an ACL in Week 9.

He turns 30 in May. The Commanders liked that he instilled a "dog" mentality at a position they felt needed more toughness. He can play physical press coverage, but the combination of age and coming off yet another injury make it difficult to justify his cap hit.

Frankie Luvu | Linebacker

A year ago, an extension would have been more likely. In his first season with Washington, Luvu recorded a career-high eight sacks and finished with 12 tackles for a loss. But Luvu, who has one year remaining on his contract, did not have a similar impact in his second year in D.C. He finished with three sacks while being forced to play more as an edge rusher due to numerous injuries at the position.

He's most effective as a blitzing linebacker, which could fit well in new coordinator Daronte Jones' system. But Washington can afford to wait and see how he plays next season.

The Commanders view Tunsil as one of the best at his position and are in contact about keeping him in Washington. Photo by John McDonnell/ for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Key free agent decisions

Deebo Samuel | Wide Receiver

Samuel provided Washington with solid production in an offense rocked by injuries to key players. The question for Samuel will be cost. The Commanders traded only a fifth-round pick for him so they don't need to justify the trade by signing Samuel, who cost $17.5 million last season, to another contract. His production was solid: 72 receptions, 727 yards and five touchdowns. He carried the ball 17 times after averaging 45 per year over the past four seasons in San Francisco.

Austin Ekeler | Running Back

Ekeler tore his Achilles tendon in Week 2 after missing five games the previous season. Ekeler was productive for the Commanders when healthy -- 40 catches for 404 yards and 91 carries for 410 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. But, like others on this list, he's coming off a season-ending injury and will turn 31 in May.

Bobby Wagner | Linebacker

He was a strong leader for Washington the past two years and ended the season by recording his 2,000th career tackle -- becoming only the third player in NFL history to reach that number. He dealt with a bad knee late in the season, but he's been durable, having played in 68 consecutive games.

Though he still defended the run well, he'll turn 36 in June and it's uncertain how he'd fit in Jones' system. Wagner blitzes well, but the Commanders have been adamant about wanting to get more athletic and faster in their front seven.

Zach Ertz | Tight End

One league source said Ertz does not want to end his career with a torn ACL, which he suffered in Week 14. Ertz said he loved playing in Kingsbury's offense and reuniting with him could be a possibility. But, so far, Kingsbury remains unemployed after parting ways with Washington in January.

Ertz was a valuable and reliable target for quarterback Jayden Daniels in their two seasons together, and the coaches raved about his practice habits and how it helped the younger tight ends. Ertz caught a combined 116 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Commanders want to find another pass-catching tight end, and Ertz will be 36 next season. If they don't re-sign him in the offseason, they could always gauge his health next summer if there's still a hole at the position.

Von Miller | Defensive End

Miller has stated he wants to return but, as with Ertz and Wagner, age could be an issue. And the desire for more youth and athleticism applies to the edge. Miller did show he can still play, leading the team with nine sacks. But he'll turn 37 next month.

Marcus Mariota | Quarterback

The situation will be a lot like last offseason for Mariota. If he finds somewhere he can compete for a starting job, he likely will leave. Otherwise, the Commanders love him backing up Daniels, and the young quarterback has said often how much he likes having Mariota around.

"If something presents itself, great," Mariota said last month. "I will take time to iron it out, but I do love it here."