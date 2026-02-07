Bad Bunny meets Super Bowl LX: Musical guide to NFL postseason

Open Extended Reactions

Also drawing plenty of buzz is the halftime performance. The most streamed artist in the world in 2025 and the Grammy Award-winner for Album of the Year, Bad Bunny, will take center stage.

The Puerto Rican singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is no stranger to the Super Bowl spotlight, having previously appeared as a guest of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Since then, Bad Bunny has become a global icon, filling stadiums around the world while staying true to his roots and culture by singing in Spanish.

While hosting "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 4, 2025, he jokingly warned fans to learn Spanish for the Super Bowl halftime show. This week, he clarified that it is not a requirement to enjoy the performance.

"[Fans] don't even have to learn Spanish. It's better if they learn to dance. There's no better dance than the one that can come from the heart ... that's the only thing they need to worry about, to have fun and enjoy, and of course, choose your team at the game," Bad Bunny said Thursday.

With that in mind, here's a brief introduction to Spanish through 14 of his songs -- each one representing one of the 14 NFL teams that made the playoffs this season.

Seattle Seahawks

"Baile Inolvidable" (Unforgettable Dance)

The Seahawks were long shots from the start, opening the season at +6000 odds, or 60-to-1, to make the Super Bowl.

But they are having an unforgettable season and so is their quarterback, Sam Darnold. After stops with four previous franchises, Darnold is seeing the best results of his career with his fifth team. Darnold earned his first playoff wins with back-to-back victories over division rivals, aided by one of the NFL's top defenses, which has allowed just 17.2 points per game in the regular season and 16.5 in the postseason.

If second-year head coach Mike Macdonald can pull off one more win, it will truly be a "Baile Inolvidable" for him, Darnold, the rest of the team and the "12s."

New England Patriots

"Vuelve Candy B"

"Vuelve Candy B" is named after the winningest thoroughbred in Puerto Rico horse racing history. In the song, Bad Bunny claims he is in a league of his own with a bar that says, "Mira mi trophy case" (Look at my trophy case).

With a win in this Super Bowl, the Patriots could match Bad Bunny's energy. A seventh championship would break a tie with the Steelers and make them the winningest franchise in NFL history. The Patriots already just broke the record for most playoff wins with 40, but if they can make it 41, they could also be singing, "Mira mi trophy case."

"Dos Mil 16" (Two Thousand 16)

It has been 10 years since the Broncos last reached the AFC Championship Game, which was also the same matchup as this year -- at home vs. the Patriots. They prevailed that year and went on to win Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning at quarterback.

It seemed as if this season could end with another championship after the Broncos posted a conference-best 14-3 record, but a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Bo Nix in the divisional round against the Bills hurt Denver's chances. The Broncos put up a strong effort against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, a defensive battle shaped by the weather conditions.

Despite the outcome, the future is bright for this team, which nearly made its fans feel like it was "Dos Mil 16" again.

"Hablamos Mañana" (Let's Talk Tomorrow)

The Rams made a great run, anchored by the best season veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has ever had -- leading the league in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46), and winning the MVP award.

The season ended with a narrow road loss to division rival Seattle, and the emotion of that moment was evident postgame. Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams was visibly emotional after losing his fifth career NFC Championship Game, again falling just short of the Super Bowl.

"It's tough," Adams said. "It's tough to talk."

Clarity followed 11 days later at the NFL Honors ceremony. During his acceptance speech, Stafford announced he will return next season, bringing immediate direction to the Rams' outlook moving forward.

With Stafford's return set, Los Angeles is trending in a positive direction -- which is why it might be best to say, "Hablamos Mañana," knowing the foundation is in place and the future remains bright.

"Nadie Sabe" (Nobody Knows)

The Bills fell short once again, and this loss marked the end for coach Sean McDermott, who was fired after another tough overtime defeat -- his seventh consecutive playoff appearance without a championship breakthrough.

Over the past seven seasons, the Bills won 91 games (including in the playoffs), the most in a seven-year span by a team without a Super Bowl appearance in NFL history. Which is why "Nadie Sabe" means two things:

It captures the mystery of why the Bills never got over the hump and, as the song puts it, "Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana" (Nobody knows what's going to happen tomorrow) -- under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

"Estamos Bien" (We're Good)

This Bears team proved this season that it has the "clutch" gene after completing seven four-quarter comeback wins, including one in the playoffs against the division rival Green Bay Packers.

First-year head coach Ben Johnson has brought a winning culture to Chicago, punctuated by playful traditions such as players wearing cheese-grating hats after wins and memorable postgame locker room speeches. But what might be most invigorating for this team is having a franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams, who showed major growth and planted his flag as one of the best signal-callers in the league.

A lot of positives came from this season, which should have Bears fans singing, "Estamos Bien."

"Enseñame a Bailar" (Teach Me How to Dance)

Another postseason for the Texans brought another divisional round exit. After dominating the Steelers in the wild-card round, C.J. Stroud struggled against the Patriots, throwing four interceptions in a 28-16 loss.

The Texans are now 0-7 in the divisional round of the playoffs -- the only franchise that has never reached a conference championship game. Although they've shown over and over again they can make it to the playoffs, they need to ask someone -- or some team -- to "Enseñame a Bailar."

San Francisco 49ers

"Yo No Soy Celoso" (I'm Not Jealous)

In a season plagued by injuries to starters including quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle, the 49ers overachieved with a playoff berth.

They didn't just reach the postseason -- they also picked up a road playoff win against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. Eventually, the 49ers' hopes of playing a Super Bowl at home in Levi's Stadium ended quickly when the Seahawks blew them out in Seattle 41-6.

While the Seahawks and Patriots battle it out, the 49ers and their fans can only sing, "Yo No Soy Celoso," knowing they gave it their all this season.

"La Noche de Anoche" (The Night of Last Night)

The Jaguars performed better than expected, making the postseason for the first time since the 2022 campaign, which was also the last time they won the AFC South.

However, after a back-and-forth game vs. the Bills, the season ended in a heartbreaking 27-24 loss in the wild-card round, capped off by a Trevor Lawrence interception after he attempted to march the Jags down the field with one minute left on the clock.

That play, that game, "La Noche de Anoche," has the potential to echo through the Jaguars' offseason, a reminder of how thin the line is between a postseason breakthrough and an offseason of what-ifs.

Philadelphia Eagles

"Pero Ya No" (But Not Anymore)

Even though they made the playoffs, the defending champs had a pretty disappointing season with offensive struggles all year. Saquon Barkley had about half of the rushing yards and touchdowns he had last season.

Jalen Hurts had a significant decline in his quarterback rating, and the team seemed to be disconnected as star receiver A.J. Brown also voiced his frustration.

The Eagles have been one of the NFL's best teams over the past three seasons -- highlighted by two Super Bowl appearances and last year's championship -- but this year, "Pero Ya No" reflects how that window has seemingly closed.

"Debí Tirar Más Fotos" (I Should've Taken More Photos)

This is the most emotional song of Bad Bunny's Grammy Award-winning album with a chorus that goes: "Debí tirar más fotos de cuando te tuve, debí darte mas besos y abrazos las veces que pude..." (I should've taken more photos when I had you, I should've given you more kisses and hugs when I could...)

After 19 seasons at the helm -- 13 playoff appearances, two Super Bowl berths and one Super Bowl win, all without a single losing season -- Mike Tomlin will no longer be the head coach of the Steelers.

This was a challenging season, but veteran Aaron Rodgers did his best to will the team into the playoffs. Questions about his future with the Steelers, or even playing at all, remain unanswered. But one thing is certain: Steelers fans won't see Tomlin on the sideline in black and gold, and it is yet to be determined if it will be the same for Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks to ever lace them up.

Hopefully, Steelers fans enjoyed every minute and don't have to think or sing, "Debí Tirar Más Fotos."

"Ni Bien Ni Mal" (Neither Good Nor Bad)

This was the first time the Panthers hosted a playoff game at Bank of America Stadium in 10 years. Bryce Young posted an impressive season, leading his offense on six game-winning drives. Still, the season had its ups and down, as the Panthers won the division with a losing record (8-9) and lost their last three games, including the wild-card matchup at home.

Overall, this campaign was positive for the Panthers and the future looks bright, but they still haven't proved to be real contenders -- which is why this season was "Ni Bien Ni Mal."

"Perfumito Nuevo" (New Perfume)

The Chargers struggled to score in their wild-card game against the Patriots, a 16-3 loss. That offensive futility led the team to fire its offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, and hire Mike McDaniel to fill the role. The former Miami Dolphins head coach could be the much needed "Perfumito Nuevo" that can bring a new dynamic scent to an offense that fell flat in its biggest moment.

Green Bay Packers

"Me Fui de Vacaciones" (I Went on Vacation)

The Packers had a lot of eyes on them after they traded for Micah Parsons one week before the start of the season, but after he suffered an ACL injury in December, the team went on to lose four consecutive games to finish the regular season.

That led to a matchup on the road vs. their division rival Bears and an early exit from the playoffs. The chorus of this song goes: "Me fui de Vacaciones, con muchas cervezas y canciones..." (I went on vacation with lots of beers and songs), a sentiment that fits a team in need of a reset to return refreshed next season.

Bonus tracks

"Te Deseo lo Mejor" (Wish You the Best)

The 2025 season was marked by high turnover. The 10 head coach openings were tied for the most ever in a single offseason. Three of the six longest-tenured coaches entering 2025 are no longer with their team (Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott), which is why a lot of front offices and fans are singing "Te Deseo Lo Mejor."

"Como Antes" (Like Before)

The chorus of this song goes: "Ya nada es como antes..." (Nothing is like before), and it couldn't ring truer for this rematch of Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

The quarterbacks then were Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, both champions by that time, whereas now it's Darnold, who just got his first playoff victory and Super Bowl berth this season, versus Drake Maye, who is playing in the postseason for the first time

The same difference pertains to the head coaches. Last time was Bill Belichick versus Pete Carroll -- two established, longtime coaches. This time, it's Mike Macdonald, the NFL's third-youngest head coach in just his second season, against Mike Vrabel, who earned his first head coaching job in 2018 but is in his first season leading the Patriots. Which is why "ya nada es como antes."