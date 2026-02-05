Super Bowl LX serves up colossal burgers and Bay Area-inspired bites

Open Extended Reactions

Food is as much a part of the Super Bowl viewing experience as the game or halftime show, and this year's big game brings concession items to remember.

Super Bowl LX will have Bay Area-inspired food and drinks at Levi's Stadium when the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots. The NFL worked with Levy Restaurants to put together a menu that showcases "what makes dining in the Bay special."

The headliner is "The XL Hammer Burger," a cheeseburger that includes a bone-in beef shank in the middle of it. The bone elevates out of the brioche bun with blue cheese fondue dripping off the burger.

San Francisco is known for its bread bowls, most famously the Boudin Bakery clam chowder version served in a sourdough bread bowl. Levy put a spin on the iconic Bay Area item with the "San Fran Sticky Roll." It's a sourdough cinnamon bread roll with white chocolate cream and spun sugar coming out.

When it comes to drinks, two beverages stand out.

Irish coffee originated at Shannon Airport in Ireland, but in November 1952, Jack Koeppler, then-owner of the Buena Vista bar in San Francisco, sought to recreate the drink. Alongside Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Stanton Delaplane, the two found the right recipe and introduced it to the Bay.

The "Fog City Frozen Irish Coffee" pays homage to those origins, mixing Irish whiskey with vanilla bean ice cream and cold brew, while topping it with an ice cream sandwich. The drink even comes in a special Super Bowl LX cup.

Super Bowl LX concessions by the numbers • 10,000 hot dogs

• 8,000 margaritas

• 5,000 custom fortune cookies

• 4,000 Hog Island oysters

• 2,000 pounds of prime beef tenderloin

• 1,500 pounds of local Dungeness crab

• 1,000 loaded footlong dogs

Another signature drink is "Chinatown's Fortune Cookie Martini," which combines vodka with Irish cream and cold brew. The cup's rim includes a chocolate-dipped fortune cookie from Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory, which has been making custom fortune cookies since 1962.

Outside of the special items, Levy is coming prepared to serve the staples as well, with over 10,000 hot dogs, 8,000 margaritas, 5,000 custom fortune cookies and more for game day.