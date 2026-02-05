Tom Brady's Super Bowl stance called out by former Patriots

The "Get Up" crew questions Tom Brady after the former Patriots star claimed he doesn't have "a dog in the fight" ahead of Super Bowl LX. (1:36)

Tom Brady said he doesn't have a "dog in the fight" in this year's Super Bowl, and his former New England Patriots teammates are calling "bullcrap."

Vince Wilfork and Rob Gronkowski, who teamed with Brady during the Patriots' recent dynastic run, both called out the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback's comments on a podcast this week.

"I don't have a dog in the fight in this one," Brady said on the latest edition of the "Let's Go!" Sirius XM podcast with Jim Gray. "May the best team win."

Wilfork, who won two Super Bowls during his 11-year run with the Patriots, chided Brady for a "political" stance and mentioned Brady's role as a minority owner with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"That's bullcrap, Tom," Wilfork said during an interview this week with Boston radio station WEEI. "All that political -- this ain't political. It ain't political, what it is. Raiders ain't in it. Say what it is, what you see."

Wilfork then responded to a comment from one of the WEEI hosts, who said Brady should be rooting for New England if he wants to be "a Patriot for life."

"At the end of the day, if you're a Patriot for life, you know what it is," Wilfork said. "Don't give me that political bullcrap. That just what it is. If you don't think we're gonna win, just pick Seattle then. Don't straddle the fence."

Brady, who led the Patriots to six victories in the Super Bowl and nine AFC championships, said during his podcast appearance that it was a "new chapter in New England" and that he simply wants "to see a good game" that includes "good plays, good throws, good strategy, good decisions."

"We did it for 20 years," Brady said. "There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back, and it's a very exciting time for everyone in New England."

Gronkowski said he has not spoken with Brady about this year's Super Bowl between the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks but pondered whether Brady's stance is fueled by ulterior motives.

"He probably wants to be the quarterback," Gronkowski said during an appearance on "Up & Adams."

"He's that competitive. He probably wants to be the guy in the Super Bowl right now."

Asante Samuel, another former Patriot who won Super Bowls in his first two years in New England, called out Brady in a series of social media posts. The former star cornerback said he was "highly disappointed" in Brady for "not rooting for your ex teammate, Mike Vrabel," and also accused Brady of being jealous of current Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowls in New England and teamed with Brady for another championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, made his Sunday rooting interest clear.

"I'm rooting for the Patriots," he said. "What's great about the Patriots being in the Super Bowl is that it shows -- it's bringing back just how dominant the Patriots are.

"And there's a lot of fans out there that are mad that the Patriots are back in the Super Bowl, which is great for us. Because that brings back they're mad because of how many times we won."