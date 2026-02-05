49ers named Rams' opponent for NFL's 1st game in Australia

Christian McCaffrey joins Pat McAfee to break down how playing running back has changed and praises Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. (1:20)

The San Francisco 49ers will be the Los Angeles Rams' opponent for the first NFL regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia, during the 2026 season.

The announcement was made Thursday by Australia Zoo's Robert Irwin on "The Pat McAfee Show." The date and time of the game will be announced at a later date.

The Rams were announced as the home team last February, but their opponent wasn't revealed until Thursday.

The game will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground and will be the first NFL game played in Australia, coming as part of the league's multiyear commitment to play regular-season games in the country.

The game will be one of nine international games played during the 2026 season. The NFL will also play games in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Mexico City and London, where three games will take place.

The teams playing, dates and times of the other games will be announced later this spring. The New Orleans Saints, however, were already announced as the host team for the game in Paris.