Super Bowl 2026 commercials: Athletes include Serena, more

Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks boasts star power on the field, in the stands -- and in the commercials.

While some fans come for the gridiron action, others tune in to the NFL's marquee game of the season for the ads. There's often a hefty price attached to Super Bowl commercials, and this year is no different. According to CNBC, 30-second slots averaged $8 million and some sold for more than $10 million. However, the right ad can be priceless.

Athletes will be scattered throughout the commercials during Super Bowl LX. Peyton Manning returns for Bud Light, a plethora of the NFL's greatest tight ends team up and Derrick Henry shows off his arm talent.

Here's a look at the top commercials during Super Bowl LX that feature athletes.

Star-studded cast models glasses of the future

Athletes are no strangers to Oakley sunglasses -- Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes even has his own collection. Therefore, it's only right that Oakley tapped multiple athletes to highlight its new "Oakley Meta Performance AI glasses."

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch gets it started by skydiving before skater Sky Brown, cyclist Kate Courtney and golfer Akshay Bhatia join in, participating in their respective sports. Internet personality iShowSpeed and filmmaker Spike Lee are also part of the ad, which showcases the various functions of Oakley's glasses.

A lesson on the links

In the spirit of the Winter Olympics, Michelob Ultra decided to bring out the skis with instructions from actor Kurt Russell. The commercial begins with actor Lewis Pullman losing in a race, meaning he'll have to buy a round of Michelob Ultra.

Russell notices Pullman's defeat and decides to train him. Pullman wins the next race, pulling off a backflip on skis, receiving approval from Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim and Stanley Cup winner T.J. Oshie.

Peyton returns for Bud Light

The two-time Super Bowl champion had a prime spot with Bud Light for a 2025 commercial with comedian Shane Gillis and musician Post Malone. Manning, Gillis and Malone are back this year in an ad simply titled: "Keg."

While at a wedding, Manning holds a glass of Bud Light he describes as "first beer of the wedding." Malone asks: "Is there enough for everyone?" before Manning points to a keg being rolled into the ceremony. However, the keg falls down a hill, sparking members of the wedding -- bride and groom included -- rolling down to grab it.

Tight ends unite for an important cause

Medicine company Novartis tapped a group of current and former NFL tight ends to spread awareness about prostate cancer screening. From Jake Olson and Tony Gonzalez to George Kittle and Rob Gronkowski, the men are shown in relaxing states while calming music plays in the background.

Halfway through the commercial, Super Bowl-winning head coach Bruce Arians shares why the tight ends are so relaxed -- they've learned that a simple blood test can detect prostate cancer, easing challenges of detecting it. Arians asks Gronkowski to show what the coach taught him. And Gronk, as you probably guessed, relaxes his tight end to get the point across.

Henry shows off arm during trolley tour

Trolley tours are a key part of the San Francisco experience. Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and actress Kathryn Hahn hopped on a trolley themselves, but when it struggled to get up a hill, Hahn hopped out to push it back up.

She handed her Oikos to Henry, then proceeded to get the trolley rolling back up and away from her. However, her Oikos remained with Henry, who delivered it to her with a throw reminiscent of those of his quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Serena shares fitness journey

Tennis icon Serena Williams is back with a Super Bowl ad that highlights her health changes -- including losing 34 pounds -- while on Ro's GLP-1.