Jets DT Phillips says coach Glenn inherited 'cancerous' group

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, one of the New York Jets' veteran leaders, spoke candidly Thursday about the "Same Old Jets" losing mentality that seeped into the locker room amid their 3-14 season under first-year coach Aaron Glenn.

"I think AG inherited a very cancerous, truculent group -- whole, top to bottom," Phillips told Roundtable Sports on radio row at the Super Bowl.

Phillips' comment came in response to a question about why he believes Glenn can turn it around in 2026. Basically, he said the culture was so toxic that it was always going to take more than one year to flip.

"It's not individual people's fault," said Phillips, acquired in an August trade with the Minnesota Vikings. "I was there for one season -- it was a very difficult season -- and I almost wanted to waver on some of my thoughts and my beliefs and my optimism.

"So I can't imagine being there for year after year after year after year and not seeing the results that you wanted, and it tainted people."

The Jets have endured 10 straight losing seasons, 15 consecutive years out of the playoffs -- the NFL's longest active drought.

Describing what happens in a losing atmosphere, Phillips said players get distracted "because my coach is going to get fired, my teammate's going to get fired, I'm going to be a free agent, I might get fired, I have to play for me, I have to make sure my tape is hot regardless of what the system is asking me to do, what the scheme is telling me to do.

"Then young players come in and see, 'Oh, that's my vet, that's how they're acting, so that's the way I'm going to act, too.' It's a long chain of things and it can't be fixed like that."

Later, when reached by the New York Post on radio row, Phillips tried to clarify his remarks, saying he wasn't criticizing individuals but rather the "Same Old Jets" mindset.

"That's a cancerous thought to have," he told the newspaper.

Glenn, who inherited about 25 players from the previous coaching staff, spoke often about changing the culture. But it was an enormous challenge, considering they suffered seven- and five-game losing streaks.

The offseason, too, has been turbulent, as Glenn waited three weeks after the season before firing offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. He also fired eight other assistants. He has since hired Frank Reich to replace Engstrand and Brian Duker to replace Steve Wilks, who was fired as defensive coordinator late in the season.

Expecting Glenn to continue his overhaul of the roster, Phillips is confident they can rebound in 2026.

"I think AG's mindset, of any coach I've been around, to deal with what we had to deal with this season and be as consistent as he was to us throughout that whole thing, was super cool to see," Phillips said.