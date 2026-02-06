Peterson, Roethlisberger, Gronkowski lead 2027 Hall of Fame first-time eligibles

Open Extended Reactions

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027 could continue the recent trend of controversy with the smattering of first-time eligibles who could have a shot at immediate enshrinement.

The first-ballot headliners next year incPeterson, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and tight end Rob Gronkowskilude running back Adrian . Each of those players played their last season in 2021.

And because they were among the finalists who were not selected for enshrinement this year, OLB Terrell Suggs, OT Willie Anderson and G Marshal Yanda will automatically be finalists in 2027 -- per the Hall of Fame's bylaws. Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick figures to be the finalist from the coaching sub-committee once again, while Patriots owner Robert Kraft could repeat as the contributors' finalist. Belichick and Kraft, who won six Super Bowls together in New England between 2001 and 2018, were not included in this year's Hall of Fame class.

Peterson, who played for six teams after a decade with the Minnesota Vikings, was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and the league MVP in 2012, when he rushed for 2,097 yards, only eight short of the single-season all-time record. He led the league in rushing yards three times, had at least 10 rushing touchdowns in eight seasons and finished his career as the league's No. 5 all-time rusher (14,918 yards).

Roethlisberger played 18 seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where was a two-time Super Bowl champion and a six-time Pro Bowl selection. He's seventh all-time in passing yards (64,088), ninth in passing touchdowns (418) and led the league in passing yards twice. The Steelers had a 165-81-1 record in his starts.

Gronkowski is the latest member of the Patriots dynasty to appear on the ballot. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection in his 11 seasons, a first-team All-Pro four times and was selected to the 2010s All-Decade team.

He was Tom Brady's go-to receiver for much of his career and played on four Super Bowl winners -- three with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his second-to-last season. Gronkowski had four 1,000-yard receiving seasons and led the league in with 17 receiving touchdowns in 2011.

He came out of retirement after sitting out the 2019 season to join Brady on the Buccaneers in 2020 and 2021. His return also started his Hall of Fame clock again, which is why he will appear on the ballot in 2027.

A maximum of five modern-era finalists can be selected for enshrinement each year.