Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen dies at 91

Sonny Jurgensen, the Hall of Fame quarterback whose strong arm led to passing records for the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders and affable personality made him a beloved figure, has died at the age of 91.

Jurgensen's family announced his death in a statement released by the Commanders on Friday.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather, Sonny Jurgensen," the family said. "We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only by a golden arm, but also a fearless spirit and intellect that earned him a place among the greats in Canton."

Jurgensen spent the majority of his 18-year career in Washington, joining the team in 1964 in a surprise quarterback swap that sent Norm Snead to Philadelphia. Jurgensen would make four of his five Pro Bowls in Washington while leading the NFL in passing three times, and his 31 passing touchdowns in 1967 remain a single-season franchise record.

In Philadelphia, where he played from 1957 to 1963, Jurgensen was a starter for three seasons, beginning in 1961, and led the NFL in passing twice. He set a franchise record with 32 passing touchdowns in 1961, which stood until Carson Wentz passed him with 33 in 2017.

Jurgensen was a backup quarterback in 1960 when the Eagles won the NFL title -- the team's last championship prior to its Super Bowl LII victory. His 26 interceptions in 1962 remain an Eagles team record.

He ranks in the top 40 in NFL history in career passing touchdowns (255) and interceptions (189). He topped 3,000 yards in a season five times, including twice with Philadelphia, in an era before rule changes opened up NFL offenses and finished with 32,224 career passing yards.

Jurgensen will always be in the record books for an untoppable 99-yard touchdown pass to Gerry Allen in 1968.

"He lived with deep appreciation for the teammates, colleagues and friends he met along the way," his family said. "While he has taken his final snap, his legacy will remain an indelible part of the city he loved and the family he built."

Jurgensen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983, is in both the Eagles' hall of fame and Washington's ring of fame, and remains the only Washington player to wear the No. 9 jersey in a game.

"Few players could rival Sonny Jurgensen's genuine love of the game that continued long after his playing days," Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. "Whether he was standing tall in the face of an opposing lineman as a quarterback for the Eagles and Redskins for 18 seasons or later as a beloved broadcaster in Washington for several more decades, Sonny captivated audiences and introduced generations of fans to the sport. Watching Sonny throw a football was like watching a master craftsman create a work of art."

Sonny Jurgensen won an NFL title with Philadelphia during an 18-year career that included four Pro Bowl seasons in Washington. Diamond Images/Getty Images

Following his playing career, Jurgensen spent 38 years as an analyst on Washington broadcasts before announcing his retirement in August 2018.

"Sonny Jurgensen is, and always will be, one of the defining legends of Washington football," Commanders managing partner Josh Harris said in a statement. "He was a brilliant leader, Hall of Fame quarterback, and had one of the best arms the game has ever seen. ... Our hearts and prayers are with Sonny's family, friends, and everyone who loved him."

Jurgensen also had an accomplished college career at Duke, helping the Blue Devils to ACC titles in 1954 and 1955 while playing quarterback and defensive back.

Jurgensen's four-plus decades in Washington made him a one-name celebrity in the nation's capital. He was the one and only Sonny, contrary but loyal, the everyman red-headed football player with the out-of-shape belly who kept a connection with fans but could also pull out a cigar and hobnob with the team owner.

Notorious for breaking curfew, Jurgensen was also known for ignoring coaches and joking about his less-than-ideal physique. He more than compensated with his pinpoint passing from the pocket, helping make Washington exciting and competitive again, leading the team to more victories in his first three seasons than the club had won in its previous six.

"All I ask of my blockers is four seconds," he once said. "I try to stay on my feet and not be forced out of the pocket. I beat people by throwing, not running."

That's exactly what he did on Nov. 28, 1965, when he dismissed the crowd's boos and rallied Washington from a 21-0 deficit to a 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys by throwing for 411 yards and three touchdowns. The game was the highlight of coach Bill McPeak's five losing seasons with the club.

Jurgensen played through numerous injuries and even won over the notoriously tough Vince Lombardi, who coached Washington to its first winning season in more than a decade in 1969. Lombardi said of Jurgensen, "He is the best I have seen."

But Lombardi died the following year, and Jurgensen never really hit it off with defense-minded successor George Allen. Washington acquired Billy Kilmer, generating the great "Sonny vs. Billy" debates that lasted until Jurgensen retired after the 1974 season.

Washingtonians too young to remember Jurgensen as a player came to adore him for his astute observations as part of the radio broadcast trio of "Sonny, Sam and Frank." Jurgensen, Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff and play-by-play man Frank Herzog would fuss and laugh while both rooting for and criticizing the burgundy and gold.

Jurgensen also became an unofficial confidant-at-large around the organization. He took Gus Frerotte under his wing when the young quarterback was battling Heath Shuler for the starting job in the mid-1990s. He became a member of Daniel Snyder's inner circle after Snyder bought the team in 1999, arriving in the owner's helicopter and getting a special sideline seat to watch practices.

Still, Jurgensen wouldn't hesitate to question decisions and performances he didn't like, especially when it came to quarterbacks. He often pined for the days when quarterbacks were allowed to call their own plays.

Born Christian Adolph Jurgensen III in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Aug. 23, 1934, Jurgensen was drafted in the fourth round by the Eagles in 1957. He sat behind Norm Van Brocklin until 1961, when he took over the starting job and threw for 3,723 yards, 32 touchdowns and 24 interceptions -- all league highs.

Three years later he found himself on the way to Washington on April 1, 1964.

"Someone came in and said, 'You were traded to the Redskins,'" Jurgensen said in a 2007 interview. "I said 'No, it's April Fool's Day, you're kidding.' He said, 'No, I'm not kidding. I just heard it on the radio.' So I was shocked."

