Despite return of GM, coach and QB, Colts face changes

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts intend to stand pat at coach, general manager and quarterback for the 2026 season, with Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard and Daniel Jones, respectively, slated to be back in their roles next season.

But the Colts still will have some upheaval in the months to come.

Although the idea that the Colts are "running it back" has taken hold in recent weeks, there remains the possibility of significant changes.

Critical areas from the offensive line to the defensive front seven could be significantly impacted by offseason moves that might require some getting used to. The Indianapolis roster is bound to look different in 2026.

Quarterback

The Colts have made it clear that Jones is their starting quarterback when he returns to health. Yes, the Colts will need to sign him to an extension for that to happen, but the parties have expressed no trepidation about that process to date. Jones has an Achilles injury that will require many months of rehab, but the Colts remain undaunted.

The question is what happens behind him. That's where it's becoming increasingly likely that 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson Sr. will wind up elsewhere.

Richardson lost a preseason position battle with Jones entering 2025, and the Colts are openly stating their commitment to Jones for 2026. The Colts have also warmed to the idea that 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard can ascend to their No. 2 quarterback spot given his practice performance and his play in the season finale.

Where does that leave Richardson?

Assuming his vision issues are resolved after his freak orbital bone injury, look for him to seek a trade. There has been no request just yet, according to team sources, but it is beginning to feel inevitable.

As for his trade value, the Colts can certainly recoup something. Each of the following quarterbacks was traded for draft-pick compensation in the past two seasons: Kenny Pickett (twice), Sam Howell (twice), Justin Fields and Taylor Heinicke. There's no reason to think the Colts couldn't get something for a quarterback who will be just 24 next season and is a former first-round pick.

Defensive end Kwity Paye will hit free agency after five seasons in Indianapolis. Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire

Offensive line

This unit remained mostly intact for several seasons, but it began to evolve in the past year-plus.

That could continue in 2026 depending on the fate of longtime right tackle Braden Smith, who is scheduled to become a free agent. The Colts are excited about the potential Jalen Travis showed as a rookie in 2025, and it's not a reach to suggest he could take over at right tackle.

The Colts effortlessly replaced longtime center Ryan Kelly last season and had two second-year players in the starting lineup (guard Matt Goncalves and center Tanor Bortolini). By next season, it's possible All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson could be the only remaining piece from a dominant offensive line that was among the league's finest in previous years.

Defensive line

Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner seems intent on returning even after a complicated neck surgery, but there figures to be turnover elsewhere in this group.

Defensive end Kwity Paye, a starter on the Colts' defense for each of his five seasons, is scheduled to be a free agent after tying a career low with four sacks. Paye had a combined 16.5 sacks in the previous two seasons, giving the Colts reason to think he could maintain that production. But the lack of edge consistency opposite Laiatu Latu was glaring in 2025, and that's an issue the Colts have to address.

Also hitting free agency is veteran end Tyquan Lewis, who just turned 31 and played a career-low 36% of the defensive snaps this season. End Samson Ebukam, who soon will also be 31 and struggled after his comeback from a torn Achilles, is a free agent and could be playing elsewhere, too.

But how the Colts find the upgrades they need at this unit remains a question. They traded their first-round pick, and their ample salary cap space might be strained by the need to re-sign Jones and receiver Alec Pierce.