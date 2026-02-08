What to expect from Seahawks, Patriots in Super Bowl LX

The "Get Up" crew discusses the intangibles for the Patriots and Seahawks that will decide who wins Super Bowl LX. (2:10)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Seahawks intel: There were seven teams that played both the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks this season, and the Houston Texans -- constructed by longtime former New England executive and coach Nick Caserio -- was one of them. That means Caserio, the Texans' executive vice president/general manager, has a rare perspective on the Super Bowl LX matchup between the teams (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

Caserio can rattle off a scouting report without notes (he learned under Bill Belichick, of course) that provides a deeper understanding of the greatest challenges and what might determine the outcome. In the Bay Area in the days leading up to the game, he was asked to do just that -- specifically, from a Patriots lens in terms of what they are facing in a Seahawks team that makes them a 4.5-point underdog (according to DraftKings Sportsbook).

"They have a very distinct style of play. Everything starts with [head coach] Mike Macdonald. The defense is his defense. He calls the defense, and he's one of the best defensive playcallers in the league," Caserio said.

The Seahawks finished as the NFL's No. 1 defense, allowing an average of 17.2 points per game. Defensive tackles Byron Murphy II (2024 first-round pick), Leonard Williams (11th year) and Jarran Reed (10th year) are key cogs, with outside linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (12th year) among their top pass rushers, as the Seahawks have 17 players with at least a half-sack.

"They've really developed the front, and a lot of those players were there before Mike arrived [in 2024]. It's a big, strong physical front that really makes it hard for the offense to get easy yards on them," Caserio said. "They don't give up a lot of big plays. They play disciplined. And they do a really good job with their disguise, especially when you get to third down and some of the critical situations. So that puts a lot of stress on the opposing offense because they try not to give the opposing team a lot of tells before the ball is snapped. They're a good tackling team. And everything starts with the front."

Caserio's Texans team visited the Seahawks on Oct. 20, losing the "Monday Night Football" game 27-19. They fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter, and after hanging in to cut the lead to 17-12 midway through the third quarter, the Seahawks pulled away. That is part of the Seahawks' modus operandi, as they are 11-0 when scoring first this season, and they've won 15 straight games when scoring first going back to Week 7 last season.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished with eight receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown against the Texans. Quarterback Sam Darnold was 17-of-31 for 213 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a fumble that was recovered for a touchdown.

"[Offensive coordinator] Klint Kubiak has done a really good job of accentuating the things Sam does well. Sam had one of his best years. He does a really good job when they move the launch point or adjust the pocket, he can make some plays on the move, outside the pocket," Caserio said.

"They have an elite receiver in JSN, who they move around the formation and put him at the point of attack. Then they have some good complementary pieces around him. Cooper Kupp has a really good role, kind of more of a supporting role. He's one of the few players who has experience in this type of game. And then the midseason acquisition of [Rashid] Shaheed has really helped them offensively create some explosive plays, which you see some of that also show up in the kicking game."

When the Texans faced the Seahawks, they had to defend the running back duo of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. But Charbonnet landed on injured reserve in mid-January, so the Patriots can expect a heavy dose of Walker.

"They're very diverse. Klint has kind of adjusted and evolved the offense to what their players do best. They use some '21' personnel [twp backs, one tight end] and get in some big personnel groupings. So there is some San Francisco-like elements, with playmakers at all the skill spots and a really good offensive line that is big and physical," Caserio said.

"One of the interesting things about the line is that they're all drafted and homegrown -- [left tackle Charles] Cross is a first-round pick, [left guard Grey] Zabel was a first-round pick. [Center Jalen] Sundell wasn't drafted, but he's been in their program for a couple years now, and they drafted [right guard Anthony] Bradford and [right tackle Abraham] Lucas in the middle rounds."

To win a Super Bowl usually requires complementary football among offense, defense and special teams, and Caserio saluted the Seahawks' work in that final phase under coordinator Jay Harbaugh.

"They have as good of a coverage unit as any in the league. They're hard to block. They have a bunch of big, physical guys -- [fullback Brady] Russell has given them good production. [Linebacker] Drake Thomas has been a good player defensively and in the kicking game. And they have a good core group, including the safeties, with the return game enhanced with the acquisition of Shaheed; he's had multiple kickoff returns for touchdowns," Caserio said.

"When you look at one of the keys to the game, you're talking about two really good returners on both teams -- Marcus [Jones] as a punt returner for New England and Shaheed as a kickoff returner, and [the possibility of] using him as a punt returner. Each team has the ability to change the complexion of the game with one game-breaking play, which you've seen over the course of the year with both teams."

As for the Patriots as a whole, Caserio shared his viewpoint on the AFC's surprise champion, who defeated his team 28-16 in the divisional round on Jan. 18.

"They're tough, very well coached, they play disciplined football in all three phases. And they take advantage of the opportunity when the opposing team gives them the ball or plays bad football," he said. "Just watching them, and having to prepare for them, they continued to improve over the course of the season. Got a lot of contributions from a number of young players. And some of their best players have played the best when the games mattered the most."

Finally, Caserio was asked to pinpoint one area that he believes will play the biggest role in the game.

"Whoever controls the line of scrimmage will be a critical matchup, and I think the run game is going to take on significance. And which offense can potentially create an explosive play?" he said.

"So I think it comes down to the line of scrimmage and who can execute situationally. New England has been a pretty good red-area defense, and Seattle has been a pretty good red-zone offense, so who has the advantage there? And third down, both teams tax the opposing offense with schematics, so who has the advantage there? Obviously, turnovers, the team that takes care of the football positions itself well to win the game.

"It's an interesting coaching matchup, as you have two of the best respective playcallers on their side of the ball in [Patriots offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] and Mike Macdonald. And then Kubiak vs. [Zak] Kuhr/Mike [Vrabel]. So you're talking about two evenly matched teams that are well coached, with good players in all three phases."

Mike Vrabel knows his defense will have its hands full with Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

2. Vrabel's message: One theme that came up often in the media buildup to Super Bowl LX is what Vrabel plans to say to players before kickoff. He said he'll try to wrap up the week by keeping things short and direct before repeating what he always says as an ode to their hard work: "I can't wait to watch you play."

3. Identity war: Vrabel referred to Super Bowl LX as "an identity war on the biggest stage." The Seahawks pride themselves on a mentality of "12 as 1 -- decisive, shocking and relentless", according to Macdonald, which Vrabel said is a physical playing style he appreciates. That mirrors the first line of Vrabel's team identity for the Patriots -- "effort and finish" -- and a defense that prides itself on playing with "violence." Buckle up, everyone.

4. Dinner tab: Almost every Thursday night during the regular season, Patriots offensive linemen would meet for dinner and drink Shirley Temples, with a different player picking up the bill each time. For the final dinner at Super Bowl LX, which took place in a private room at Mastro's Steakhouse in Santa Clara and included quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots' organization covered it (and filmed it as part of their popular multi-series "Forged in Foxboro" documentary). The bill topped $10,000.

5. Drake nuggets: With such a volume and variety of media on hand at Super Bowl LX, players are asked a lot of outside-the-hashmarks questions. With that in mind, here are five off-the-field things learned about Maye:

Favorite pregame meal is a "classic peanut butter and jelly" for a night game, grilled cheese during the day

As a superstition before games, he puts on his right shoe before his left ... and his left sock on before his right

Favorite flavor of Gatorade: Riptide Rush (purple)

He's a big MMA fan and says Sean O'Malley is his favorite fighter

Favorite Bible verse is Proverbs 16:9: "The heart of a man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps."

6. True 'dogs: Of 58 ESPN reporters, analysts and hosts, 48 picked the Seahawks to win. That reflects a widespread theme in the Bay Area -- from Radio Row in San Francisco to the streets around Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Few expect the Patriots to win.

Receiver Stefon Diggs' team theme of "we all we got, we all we need" applies, with defensive tackle Milton Williams saying the doubters provide him fuel. This is the first time the Patriots are underdogs in a Super Bowl since Tom Brady's first appearance in 2001 when they upset the Rams as 14-point underdogs in Super Bowl XXXVI.

7. Train plays: Vrabel said the goal was for players to embrace their preparation for Super Bowl LX in California and also share in the experience with their families, who are a vital part of the team's success as well. Along those lines, owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft rolled out the red carpet at a Thursday welcome party for families and staff at PayPal Park -- home of the MLS's San Jose Earthquakes -- which included a private concert from Train. Vrabel has thanked the Krafts for their support multiple times leading up to the game.

8. Macdonald's roots: Macdonald, the second-year Seahawks coach who is 38, grew up in Scituate, Massachusetts, before moving to Georgia when he was 7. In the days leading up to Super Bowl LX, he fondly recalled those early years on Townsend Road, visiting his mother's second-grade classroom as a kindergarten student, and dreaming of becoming Red Sox general manager.

"The winters, the snowplows coming in, huge snow at the end of the cul de sac, playing T-ball. Just a great place to grow up," he said.

9. Weekend Update: A Friday staple in Patriots team meetings all season was rookie left tackle Will Campbell delivering a "Saturday Night Live"-type "Weekend Update," which was credited by players for keeping the atmosphere loose. The final update came Friday, with Campbell, who grew comfortable delivering zingers to teammates and coaches after being assigned the job by Vrabel early in the season, saying with a smile: "They're all rated R, so I can't share."

10. Did You Know: The Patriots' record, including playoffs, is 599-471-9. Hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LX would make them the 12th team to reach 600 wins (including playoffs).