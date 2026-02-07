Emmanwori, Maye removed from Super Bowl injury report

Open Extended Reactions

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Nick Emmanwori and his sprained ankle are officially good to go for Super Bowl LX.

Same with Drake Maye and his right shoulder.

As expected, the Seattle Seahawks' rookie nickelback has no game designation for the Super Bowl. He was listed as a full participant on Friday, though the Seahawks only worked at walk-through tempo in their second-to-last practice before facing the New England Patriots Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

For New England, Maye is off the injury report and has no game designation. Starting inside linebacker and signal-caller Robert Spillane (ankle) and edge rusher Harold Landry III (knee) are officially questionable, although both expressed optimism in recent days that they would play.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was a full participant for a second straight day Friday and has no game designation.

Emmanwori went down late in Wednesday's when he rolled his ankle, suffering what coach Mike Macdonald called a low sprain. He walked off on his own power but was not able to return to practice, which led to a listing of limited participation on the injury report. But Emmanwori and Macdonald both unequivocally said Thursday that he would play Sunday.

Emmanwori, a finalist for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award that went to Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, called it "just a little scare." He did not practice Thursday before returning to full participation Friday.

"No designation for Nick," Macdonald said after practice Friday, via the pool report from ESPN's Kalyn Kahler. "Turns out he's alive."

That quip was an example of Macdonald's stated desire for the Seahawks to be "loose and focused" this week.

They're also healthy.

Darnold had been listed as limited on the first eight injury reports the Seahawks released after he hurt his oblique on Jan. 15, including Wednesday's.

Fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck) is the only Seahawks player with a game designation for the Super Bowl. He's questionable after limited participation all three days this week. Brady Russell, the Seahawks' special teams captain, would step into the fullback role if Ouzts can't play.

Left tackle Charles Cross, who played through a foot injury in the NFC Championship Game, was also a full participant Friday.

Maye was officially removed from the injury report Friday after having been limited last week due to his right throwing shoulder. Maye participated fully in practices each of the last three days in California.

He previously said he turned a corner on the flight to the Bay Area on Sunday, and on Thursday he added, "I'm not trying to lie to you guys. I'm saying I'm feeling great."

Spillane practiced on a limited basis the last two days in his first return to the field after sustaining the injury in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 25. Landry, who led the team with 8.5 sacks in the regular season, missed the AFC Championship Game as he managed his lingering injury.