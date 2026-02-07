Ex-NFL LB Darron Lee charged with murder in girlfriend's death

Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee, the New York Jets' first-round pick in 2016, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, the Hamilton County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Lee, 31, a standout at Ohio State, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Thursday at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence Thursday afternoon to report a CPR in progress. Upon arrival, first responders located a woman and attempted life-saving measures, but it was determined that she was deceased.

Preliminary findings indicate the victim's death was the result of a homicide, the sheriff's office said. The victim's identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.

The victim's boyfriend, Lee, also was charged with tampering with evidence. Additional charges could be pending following the outcome of the investigation.

Lee is being held at the Hamilton County prison, according to inmate records. He has a Feb. 11 court date.

No other details were released.

Lee was arrested for assault and domestic violence in 2023.

The Jets chose Lee with the 20th pick in 2016, and he eventually worked his way into the lineup. He played three seasons for the Jets, starting 36 games and making three interceptions.

He was released in 2019 and landed with the Kansas City Chiefs for a season, the year they won Super Bowl LIV. Lee was inactive for the game. He played two games with the Buffalo Bills in 2020, but he saw no action after that.

Lee was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, but moved to New Albany, Ohio at an early age. He stayed close to home and played for the Buckeyes and was named defensive MVP of the 2015 Sugar Bowl.