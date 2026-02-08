Cowboys expected to place franchise tag on George Pickens, sources say

Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to place their franchise tag on Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens, league sources told ESPN.

The projected cost of the one-year, fully guaranteed franchise tag for Pickens will be roughly $28 million.

But the Cowboys want to lock in Pickens for at least next season and, as owner Jerry Jones told the team's website, for "a long time."

The Cowboys will be able to apply the franchise tag to Pickens anytime between Feb. 17 and March 3, but the tag undoubtedly is coming, if for no other reason than to serve as a placeholder for the start of negotiations designed to keep him in Dallas.

The franchise tag -- which almost no player wants -- would be designed to limit Pickens' free-agent options and increase the chances that he returns to Dallas.

"I'm talking to George all the time by virtue of my excitement for him," Jones told the Cowboys website. "He's better than, as far as what he contributed to our team, showing the potential that he could contribute. I'm looking forward to getting things worked out so George can be a Cowboy a long time."

Pickens is coming off a breakout season in which he caught 90 passes for 1,409 yards and nine touchdowns -- all career-bests.

The Cowboys are scheduled to have 15 unrestricted free agents this offseason, including Pickens, running back Javonte Williams and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said at this week's Pro Bowl games that it was "vital" for Dallas to retain Pickens.

"I think it must be done," Prescott said. "I think obviously from Jerry to everybody down understands that, and one the impact on this offense and the team and the great player that he is. We've got to find a way to keep him here."