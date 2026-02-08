Seahawks elevate Cam Akers, Velus Jones Jr. ahead of SB LX

Open Extended Reactions

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Seattle Seahawks elevated running backs Cam Akers and Velus Jones Jr. from their practice squad Saturday to be available for Super Bowl LX, the team announced.

They will give Seattle a pair of backfield options to back up Kenneth Walker III and George Holani against the New England Patriots. Holani became Seattle's No. 2 running back when Zach Charbonnet, who was Seattle's co-starter along with Walker, tore an ACL in the divisional round.

Akers served as the third running back in the NFC Championship Game. Jones was inactive.

The Seahawks signed Jones to their practice squad in November. Including the playoffs, he has 10 carries for 42 yards in four games with Seattle.

The Seahawks also signed Akers in November. Including the playoffs, he's appeared in four games, mainly on special teams.

Akers, a 2020 second-round pick, won Super Bowl XVI with the Los Angeles Rams, serving as teammates with current Seahawks Cooper Kupp and Ernest Jones IV.

New England elevated defensive end Leonard Taylor and running back D'Ernest Johnson.

This will be Johnson's 11th game this season as he bounced between the practice squad and active roster. He adds depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson and has also been an option as a kickoff returner.

This is Taylor's seventh game this season for the Patriots, as the team employs a rotation along the defensive line. Taylor blocked a field goal in the second half in the AFC Championship Game to help preserve the Patriots' 10-7 victory.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.