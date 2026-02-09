Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show makes waves on social media

Open Extended Reactions

Bad Bunny put on a memorable performance during the Apple Music halftime show at Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

The Latin trap artist gave fans nearly 13 minutes of energetic entertainment, which included hits from his latest album, "Debí Tirar Más Fotos."

Bad Bunny opened the performance with "Tití Me Preguntó" before transitioning to "Yo Perreo Sola."

In the performance, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio, brought out Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin as special guest performers.

Lady Gaga sale como invitada y hasta bailó "Baile Inolvidable" con Benito.🎤🐰 pic.twitter.com/nWqK8doRsJ — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) February 9, 2026

The sports world was well represented in the show. Boxers Emiliano Vargas and Xander Zayas made cameos, along with Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

¡Xander Zayas y Emiliano Vargas, presentes en el concierto de Bad Bunny en el medio tiempo del Super Bowl!



📺 #SuperBowlLX | #DisneyPlus Plan Premium pic.twitter.com/WJRd4MEmD9 — ESPN KnockOut (@ESPNKnockOut) February 9, 2026

Pedro Pascal, Cardi B and Jessica Alba were some other celebrities to make appearances.

Bad Bunny concluded the iconic halftime performance with "DTMF."

Ahead of his performance, Bad Bunny told fans they didn't need to learn Spanish to enjoy the show.

"People only have to worry about dance," he said. "... They don't even have to learn Spanish. It's better if they learn to dance. There's no better dance than the one that can come from the heart ... that's the only thing they need to worry about, to have fun and enjoy, and of course, choose your team at the game."

Here's how social media reacted to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Did I understand a single word of it?

I did not.



Was it a vibe?

It was. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 9, 2026

Thank you Benito — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) February 9, 2026

BAD BUNNY‼️‼️‼️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 9, 2026

So proud. Thank you @sanbenito. Siempre representando con orgullo y amor. Positivismo para el mundo. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/GelXgApuFh — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) February 9, 2026

Idk what bro is saying but ayeeeee It's Lit!! — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) February 9, 2026

He brought the pink trailer they had from the PR tour vip set up huh?👀🔥🔥 — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) February 9, 2026