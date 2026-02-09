Seahawks draw praise on social media for Super Bowl win

The Seattle Seahawks have won the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history.

Seattle cruised to a 29-13 victory in Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots on Sunday night, courtesy of a dominant defensive performance.

The NFL's best regular season defense flexed its muscles all game, allowing one New England touchdown and sacking quarterback Drake Maye seven times -- one of which resulted in a fumble. The Patriots did not score on any of their first 10 possessions of the game, tied with the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl III for the fourth-longest streak to begin a Super Bowl all-time, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold had 202 passing yards and one touchdown, while running back Kenneth Walker III had 161 total yards. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw for 295 yards and two scores, but had three turnovers -- two interceptions and one fumble. Seattle's pick six of Maye late in the fourth resulted in a touchdown to seal the victory.

Congratulatory posts for the Seahawks filled the social media timelines immediately after their win.

A pair of former Seahawks -- Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett -- led reactions to Seattle's Super Bowl victory.

Go Hawks! 🏆🏆 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 9, 2026

Congrats Seahawks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Congrats Hawks Nation!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) February 9, 2026