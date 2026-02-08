Sources: 49ers not planning to trade QB Mac Jones this offseason

Joe Montana shares his thoughts on the 49ers' season with Pat McAfee after San Francisco fell short against Seattle in the divisional round. (2:30)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Despite continued speculation, the San Francisco 49ers have no plans to trade quarterback Mac Jones this offseason and fully intend to bring him back as Brock Purdy's backup, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

In an ever-uncertain quarterback landscape, Jones has been a potential offseason trade target for teams in need of a starter. But at least for now, the Niners don't plan to part with Jones, who is under contract for another year at a salary cap number of $3.07 million.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said as much at his end-of-season news conference when asked about dealing Jones, though he also left the door cracked open.

"As any player on our team, including myself and [general manager] John [Lynch], you always listen to people and trade offers," Shanahan said on Jan. 21. "But we're also not into getting rid of good players. So I'd be very surprised if Mac wasn't around us next year."

After posting QBRs of 38.4, 37.5 and 36.6 in the previous three season split between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones rebounded while starting eight games for the 49ers in 2025.

Jones posted a 62.9 QBR (ninth in the NFL) and threw for 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while averaging 268.9 passing yards in those eight starts in place of Purdy. The Niners went 5-3 and stayed in the playoff mix with Jones under center until Purdy returned from the right big toe injury he suffered in Week 1.

In the process, Jones told ESPN in December that he had rediscovered his joy for the game in San Francisco after some rough years, calling it "awesome."

"It was just so fun to get, as I say, the train back on the tracks and that's what I wanted to do," Jones said on Jan. 19. "[I] put a lot of good film out there. In a way, I had two seasons in one. I had a season as a starter kind of and a season as a backup. So it was really good for me. Had a lot of fun and excited for what's next."

From the Niners' perspective, quarterback depth has been a particularly important issue. While Purdy has succeeded since taking over as starter in 2022, he has missed at least all or part of one game with an injury in every season except 2023.

Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow in the NFC Championship Game at the end of the 2022 season, missed two games in 2024 with shoulder and elbow injuries and missed eight contests in 2025 because of the toe issue.

After struggling without Purdy in 2024, the Niners got the kind of dependable quarterback insurance they previously lacked in the form of Jones.

"Mac made this place better," Lynch said. "He was outstanding this season. He picked us up in a huge way and it was a really fun process to watch him come in and the joy that he was playing with. He's got an infectious attitude that affects everybody on our team. It affected that quarterback room. ... Like Kyle said, you always listen, but I know we're a better football team with Mac Jones on our roster."

For his part, Jones has prepared for any offseason eventuality, whether it means staying in San Francisco for another season or landing elsewhere. He did provide one certainty before he headed into the offseason.

"I do believe I'm a starter in this league and I'm excited for continuing to get better this offseason and see what happens," Jones said.