Benson Boone snaps photos for Seahawks before Super Bowl LX

While the Seattle Seahawks warmed up for Super Bowl LX, an unlikely fan snapped photos for the team: Benson Boone.

The singer is from Monroe, Wash. and rocked a green bib and possessed a Sony camera during pregame at Levi's Stadium.

"This is a big game for me. So let's go out, take a dub, alright?" Boone said. "Love you guys."

He introduced himself to Seahawks wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp before roaming the field and snapping photos.

It's been a busy weekend for Boone as he participated in the Super Bowl LX flag football game on Saturday among other big names, notably breaking up a pass in the endzone. He's one of many celebrity Seahawk fans in attendance on Sunday, including actor Chris Pratt who is set to introduce the team pregame. Pratt also grew up in Washington.

Boone is not the first celebrity to take photos prior to an NFL game this season -- Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Suni Lee did the same in December.