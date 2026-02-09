        <
          See the Seahawks stop the run and win the Super Bowl

          Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

          The defense doesn't often take center stage in the Super Bowl, but the Seattle Seahawks' unit took over in its 29-13 win against the New England Patriots.

          The Patriots were scoreless in their 10 possessions of the game, tying the Colts (Super Bowl III) for the fourth-longest drought to begin a Super Bowl, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Seahawks' defense held the Patriots to four first downs, 51 total yards, 2.0 yards per play and three sacks in the first half.

          We captured the plays that secured the Seahawks their second Super Bowl win.