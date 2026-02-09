See the Seahawks stop the run and win the Super Bowl

The defense doesn't often take center stage in the Super Bowl, but the Seattle Seahawks' unit took over in its 29-13 win against the New England Patriots.

The Patriots were scoreless in their 10 possessions of the game, tying the Colts (Super Bowl III) for the fourth-longest drought to begin a Super Bowl, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Seahawks' defense held the Patriots to four first downs, 51 total yards, 2.0 yards per play and three sacks in the first half.

We captured the plays that secured the Seahawks their second Super Bowl win.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is swarmed by Seattle Seahawks defenders during the first half. Chris Torres/EPA via Shutterstock

Seattle Seahawks nose tackle Jarran Reed celebrates during the first half. The Seahawks had six sacks during the game, one shy of the Super Bowl record. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Rylie Mills pushed through his block, tackling two players and then sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the first half. Despite a slow offensive start, the Seahawks' defense held the Patriots scoreless in the first half. AP Photos/Matt Slocum, Doug Benc and Morry Gash

Seattle Seahawks defenders surround and sack Drake Maye in the second half to continue a game of dominant defense. Reuters/Carlos Barria

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass. AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez