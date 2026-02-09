Barry Wilburn, Super Bowl-winning DB for Washington, dies at 62

WASHINGTON -- Barry Wilburn, who led the NFL in interceptions in 1987 and won a Super Bowl with Washington that same season, died. He was 62.

The Commanders announced his death Sunday. Action News 5 in Memphis, Tennessee, citing Wilburn's family, reported that he died in a house fire early Friday.

We're saddened to learn of the passing of former Washington All-Pro and Super Bowl XXII champion Barry Wilburn



Sending our deepest condolences to his family and friends — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 8, 2026

Born Dec. 9, 1963, Wilburn played in college at Mississippi before being drafted by Washington in 1985. He had nine of his 20 career regular-season interceptions in 1987, playing in the same defensive backfield as Hall of Famer Darrell Green.

When Washington beat Denver 42-10 in that season's Super Bowl, Wilburn intercepted two passes in that game. After five seasons with Washington, he played for the Cleveland Browns in 1992 and later was with the Philadelphia Eagles for a couple of seasons.