Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba eyed for concussion, returns

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was evaluated for a possible concussion before returning to Super Bowl LX on Sunday night against the New England Patriots.

Smith-Njigba appeared to be shaken up after catching a pass for 4 yards with 6:50 left in the third quarter. He spent several minutes in the medical tent before jogging inside.

He was officially deemed questionable to return before returning to the field early in the fourth quarter.

The NFL's leading receiver during the regular season and the AP Offensive Player of the Year, Smith-Njigba had been held to three catches on nine targets for 24 yards before exiting. He got open behind New England's defense in the first quarter on a play that Sam Darnold extended, but the quarterback overthrew him.