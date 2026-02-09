Couple legally married during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance

Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- ¡Felicidades!

The couple featured in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance was legally married during halftime, league sources confirmed to ESPN.

They were spotlighted several times during Bad Bunny's intricate and energetic show, beginning with a proposal early on. Midway through the set, the pair got married surrounded by backup dancers. The show also featured surprise performances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin and included famous guests such as actors Pedro Pascal and Jessica Alba and influencer Alix Earle, among others, at Bad Bunny's "La Casita."

The show, which promoted unity and closed with a billboard that read, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love," also featured Bad Bunny giving a Grammy Award to a young boy -- - a gesture some fans saw as a symbolic nod to Liam Ramos, the 5-year-old boy recently detained by ICE in Minneapolis. A source told ESPN that the child was an actor and not Ramos.

Another easter egg from the performance was an appearance by Toñita, who is a notable figure in New York as the owner of Brooklyn's Caribbean Social Club.

Here's the moment when the iconic Toñita serves a drink to Bad Bunny in the middle of the #Halftime of the #SuperBowlLX https://t.co/hfSOUy41Gu pic.twitter.com/Q2ks9VtoNl — Sarah Yáñez-Richards (@SarahYanezR) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny won three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, for "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" last Sunday.