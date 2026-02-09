Patriots' Maye: Had injection for shoulder before Super Bowl

Drake Maye talks to reporters about what he'd like to do over after the Patriots' Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks. (0:26)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye said he received a pain-killing injection for his injured right throwing shoulder before the team's 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday night.

Maye, who was emotional after the game, was asked how his shoulder felt, and he said: "I shot it up, so not much feeling. It was good to go, and it felt all right."

The injury seemed to affect Maye. He turned the ball over three times, including a strip sack late in the third quarter that the Seahawks quickly turned into a touchdown for a 19-0 lead as they cruised to victory. He then threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter, one of which was returned 45 yards for a touchdown.

The Patriots' offense was stifled by the Seahawks' defense for most of the first three quarters, with Maye's protection overwhelmed at times. Maye and Co. found some rhythm in the fourth quarter that helped bolster his final stat line -- 27 of 43 for 295 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

In the aftermath of the AFC Championship Game, when he landed on his right shoulder on a 13-yard run late in the third quarter, Maye had been limited in one practice and then held out of another. But he said he felt he turned a corner upon arriving in California on Feb. 1 and practiced fully in the Patriots' three workouts leading up to the game. Maye said Thursday that he was feeling great, although he had still been listed on the injury report all last week, per NFL rules.

The Patriots' offense finished the regular season ranked third in the NFL in total yards (397.4 average) but never found its groove in the playoffs against some of the league's top-rated defenses. Maye was asked if he felt the shoulder limited him.

"I think it would be hard to say that. I was feeling good enough to be out there," he said. "I wouldn't put the team in harm's way to not be myself. Just didn't make plays tonight."

Maye was also sacked six times, which was partly a result of protection breakdowns. Rookie left tackle Will Campbell struggled, giving up two sacks. According to Next Gen Stats, Campbell -- the No. 4 pick in last April's draft -- allowed 14 pressures, the most allowed by any NFL player in a game this season.

"Certainly didn't do a good enough job. It hurts," starting center Garrett Bradbury said of the overall protection. "Drake is the face of this franchise. He's the leader of this team. I think this whole locker room knows that."

NFL Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel took a big-picture view of the season, which included a 14-3 record and surprise appearance in the Super Bowl.

"I'm proud of everything that they did. I'm disappointed, just like they are," he said. "I reminded them that we're 307 days into what hopefully is a long, successful relationship and program. And it's OK to be disappointed. We have to be disappointed and upset together.

"And like I always do, I tell them I'm appreciative of them. I'm thankful. I'm grateful that I get to coach them. And we don't want to be part of our identity as not being a front-runner. And so again, just like every year, somebody's going to lose this game. And we have to remember what it feels like and make sure that it's not repeated."

Maye choked up at times while reflecting on the game and his second NFL season.

"This hurts. It definitely hurts. They played better than us tonight," he said. "They deserved to win that game. For the whole team and myself, what a journey it's been for us. I love this team and those guys in the locker room. We left it all on the field and just came up short. We didn't play our best, and that's what happens. ... It's going to sting for a while, but that's what you sign up for."

Maye added that he looks forward to the team's second season under Vrabel.

"He was a heartbeat, no doubt about that. He was a big reason why we're here. He's always the same, and I look forward to my relationship with him for a long time," Maye said. "He's a great person and a helluva football coach."