Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen talk playoff exit, excitement for 2026

LOS ANGELES -- Wide receiver Keenan Allen said he still has nightmares about the Los Angeles Chargers' first-round playoff loss to the New England Patriots, particularly a failed fourth-down conversion that he believes could have changed the outcome of the game.

In the first quarter of the 16-3 loss, coach Jim Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 at New England's two-yard-line with 5:13 remaining. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw to Allen on a short out route in the end zone, but the pass sailed over Allen's head.

"It was super painful," Allen told ESPN. "For me personally, just having nightmares about basically that one fourth down on the goal-line -- just not coming down with that catch. I definitely don't want that to be my last play as a Charger."

Allen finished the 2025 season with 81 receptions, 777 yards and four touchdowns, and was Herbert's favorite target (and one of the best in the NFL) on third-down scenarios. He finished first in receiving first downs (29) and receptions (34) on third-down, earning him the nickname "third-and-Keenan" from teammates.

Allen spent his first 11 seasons with the Chargers before the team traded him to the Chicago Bears ahead of last season amid a contract dispute, but Allen returned to L.A. in August on a one-year deal worth $3.02 million. In Week 5, Allen became the fastest receiver in NFL history to reach 1,000 catches, and in Week 10, he set the franchise record for receptions.

Now Allen is a free agent again and said he is approaching this offseason with a chip on his shoulder. "Until [a deal for next season gets] done and that's squared away, that's just going to keep building the chip on my shoulder," Allen said.

While Allen was effective in 2025, whether the Chargers will want him back remains to be one of the team's biggest questions this offseason. Los Angeles has a logjam at the position with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, plus Tre' Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith -- who were drafted last year. There's also return man and speedster Derius Davis.

General manager Joe Hortiz could look to move on from Allen and get his younger players more time on task, but Hortiz has been mum on the topic publicly.

"It's a good thing to have a room full of talented players," Hortiz said when asked about the receiving corps last month. "It's a lot better to have a room full of too many good players than not enough."

One of those players returning is McConkey, who had a down season by his standards.

After a debut season in which he broke many of Allen's rookie franchise records, finishing with 82 receptions, 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns, McConkey's numbers were down in every significant category. He ended the 2025 season with 66 catches, 789 yards and six touchdowns.

But McConkey is excited about the potential with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, whom he said has already reached out to via text message.

"I think it's going to be huge for Justin, for the receivers, for the whole entire offense," McConkey told ESPN. "So when I saw he got hired, I was fired up."

Allen is equally excited about the potential with McDaniel: "We have a great guy coming in who can dial things up for us," he said. "A guy who loves to get the receivers involved in the game as well as the running backs in the pass game, too. So, he's pretty genius."

In addition to McDaniel, the Chargers hired Chris O'Leary as the team's new defensive coordinator. And they can expect to have Pro Bowl tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back from injuries next season. With all the change, McConkey and Allen are confident that next season will end much better and hopefully result with a Super Bowl win.

"We got all the people we need," McConkey said. "We just got to go out there and do it."