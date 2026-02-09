Source: Adam Gase ends NFL hiatus to join Chargers' staff

The "Get Up" crew reacts to reports that the Chargers are expected to hire former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as their next offensive coordinator. (2:24)

Former NFL head coach Adam Gase is joining the Los Angeles Chargers' staff as an assistant coach with a passing game focus, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Gase has been out of the NFL since he was fired as the New York Jets' head coach after the 2020 season when his team finished 2-14.

He joined the Jets in 2019 after being fired by the Miami Dolphins after the 2018 season. In five seasons as an NFL head coach (two with the Jets, three with the Dolphins), he has a 32-48 record.

Gase also has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL, with the Denver Broncos (2013-14) and Chicago Bears (2015).

The Chargers hired former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator last month.

NFL Network first reported the news that the Chargers were hiring Gase.

ESPN's Kris Rhim contributed to this report.