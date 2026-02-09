Two assault lawsuits vs. Browns' Deshaun Watson dismissed

The two remaining lawsuits stemming from over two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson were dismissed on Friday, according to court records, after at least one settlement was reached.

The lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled. One was set to go to trial on Feb. 18, while the other was set for March 30.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented all but one of the women who filed lawsuits against Watson, would not elaborate on specifics of the settlement with his client.

"We reached a settlement," Buzbee told ESPN. "That's all I can say about it and all that needs to be said."

Attorney Rusty Hardin, who has represented Watson, did not immediately return a request for comment. The attorney for the sole woman who was not represented by Buzbee also did not immediately return a request for comment.

In total, 27 lawsuits accusing Watson of misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans were filed since March 2021.

Watson, 30, served an 11-game suspension in 2022 after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions. A pair of Texas grand juries declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson, but he served his suspension after the NFL and the NFL Players Association reached a settlement in his disciplinary matter.

Watson also was required to pay a fine of $5 million and undergo mandatory evaluation by behavioral experts and follow their suggested treatment program before being reinstated by the league.

Watson, 30, tore his right Achilles in October 2024 and did not play during the 2025 season.