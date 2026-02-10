Raiders officially name Klint Kubiak as new head coach

Open Extended Reactions

The Las Vegas Raiders officially announced Klint Kubiak as the team's new head coach Monday.

The Raiders are giving Kubiak a five-year contract, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team posted video Monday evening of Kubiak and his family arriving in Las Vegas and being greeted by Raiders general manager John Spytek.

The team will introduce Kubiak at a news conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator had confirmed on NFL Network following the team's 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday night that he would be leaving Seattle to take over as coach of the Raiders.

"You guys know I'm going to Las Vegas," Kubiak said from the Levi's Stadium field in Santa Clara, California. "I'm fired up about it."

Asked again if he was going, Kubiak added: "Hell yeah, I'm going."

Kubiak, the son of former Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak, will be the Raiders' fifth full-term coach since 2021.

In his one season in Seattle, Kubiak helped the Seahawks' offense behind quarterback Sam Darnold rank third in points (28.4 per game), eighth in total yards (351.4), tie for 10th in rushing yards (123.3), eighth in passing yards (228.1), 13th in offensive efficiency (50.76) and 15th in EPA (30.86) during the regular season.

"Man, they're getting someone special, someone who knows the game, someone who's going to do whatever it takes to win," star Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said after Sunday's win. "He's an unbelievable coach. I was honored to play with him this year. Just for him to get to know me, get to know what I was like as a player and person, it's something special and something I don't take for granted. So best of luck to him. We're going to miss him."

Added Darnold: "Klint's the man. He's a great person and a really smart guy. ... I think he's going to do great things in Vegas."

Kubiak will take over a Las Vegas team that went 3-14 this season, then fired first-year coach Pete Carroll. Las Vegas has building blocks on offense in tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty. It also holds the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft and is expected to select Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden and Brady Henderson contributed to this report.