Veteran TE David Njoku confirms his Browns tenure is over

Open Extended Reactions

Impending free agent tight end David Njoku, who has played his first nine years in the NFL with the Browns, will not return to Cleveland in 2026.

Njoku wrote in an Instagram post Monday night that "the time for me to find a new home has come and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The City of Cleveland will forever be home."

Njoku, 29, was the subject of trade rumors before the deadline but remained in Cleveland for the rest of the 2025 season. He told reporters in November that "I'm not going nowhere. I ain't f---ing leaving."

As the season ended, though, Njoku acknowledged the uncertainty of his future when asked if he expected to be back. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Cleveland's offense is set for "significant turnover" as the team, under new coach Todd Monken, looks to rebuild a unit that has scored the fewest points in the league over the past two seasons.

Njoku is one of the most prolific pass catchers in Browns history, ranking second in team history in touchdown catches (34) and receptions (384) for a tight end, trailing only Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome.

However, Njoku has missed 11 games because of injury in the past two seasons. His production also dipped in 2025, finishing with 33 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns. Njoku's 8.9 yards per reception was the lowest in a season since he was limited to four games in 2017 because of injury.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. emerged as the Browns' top target as a rookie, recording a team-high 72 receptions for 731 yards and six touchdowns.

The Browns selected Njoku with the 29th pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He was named to one Pro Bowl in 2023 after recording 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns, all career-best marks.