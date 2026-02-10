49ers' Keion White has surgery after being shot in ankle in S.F.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was the victim of a shooting in San Francisco early Monday morning, sustaining a bullet wound to his ankle.

According to a statement from the team, White underwent surgery Monday afternoon. His injuries are not considered to be career-threatening. The Niners said they "will provide further updates when appropriate."

San Francisco police said they responded to a shooting at a business on the 1700 block of Mission Street at around 4:06 a.m. local time and found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The responding officers provided aid and called paramedics and said the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business," the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. "The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect."

No arrests have been made in what is considered an open and active investigation by the SFPD's Strategic Investigation Unit.

On Sunday, White posted photos and videos on his Instagram account of him attending Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, where he watched his former team fall to the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers acquired him via trade on Oct. 29, sending a 2026 sixth-round pick to the New England Patriots for White and a 2026 seventh-round draft selection. Including the playoffs, he appeared in 11 games for San Francisco, starting two, and he posted 16 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and three tackles for loss while playing defensive end and defensive tackle.

White is the second Niner to be shot in San Francisco in the past 18 months. Wideout Ricky Pearsall was shot through the chest in a robbery attempt on Aug. 31, 2024. A teenager is awaiting trial in juvenile court in that case.

Pearsall missed the first six games of his rookie year because of the injury but recovered fully and played in 11 games that season.