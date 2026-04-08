2026 NFL draft: Latest Baltimore Ravens updates, intel, buzz

Louis Riddick and Mel Kiper Jr. weigh in on the possibility of this being Lamar Jackson's final season with the Ravens. (2:13)

Louis Riddick: Not out of the question this is Lamar's final season with Ravens (2:13)

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Baltimore Ravens will pick at No. 14 overall in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App).

The Ravens have 11 total picks: Nos. 14, 45, 80, 115, 154, 162, 173, 174, 211, 250, 253. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the Baltimore front office and coaching staff?

Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft. We will update this page right up until Round 1 begins.

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OT Travis Burke travels to Baltimore

Wednesday, April 8: The Ravens brought in Memphis offensive tackle Travis Burke for a pre-draft visit as they continue to look at offensive line prospects. Burke is projected as a Day 3 prospect. He has experience (46 starts) and a large frame but struggles at sustaining blocks.

Baltimore has also had a pre-draft visit with Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, who is projected to go late in the first round.

The Ravens would likely consider Iheanachor if they traded back from the No. 14 overall pick.

Baltimore is set this year at left tackle with Ronnie Stanley but the team could be looking for a long-term answer at that spot because Stanley is 32 and is under contract through 2027.