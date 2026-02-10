Quinn expects more of Daniels under center with new OC Blough

Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn said the ability to unlock more from quarterback Jayden Daniels factored into the decision to change offensive coordinators after the season.

Quinn, speaking publicly about his staff changes for the first time, said the Commanders' offense will look different under new coordinator David Blough, who takes over for Kliff Kingsbury. Washington mutually parted ways with Kingsbury two days after its 5-12 season ended.

With Blough, the Commanders want to run more plays under center to help the offense, and Daniels, evolve. Washington ran an NFL-low 192 plays with the quarterback under center over the past two years -- 158 fewer than the team with the next fewest, Cincinnati. Daniels has attempted only 18 passes from under center in his first two seasons.

"We're going to try to feature every part of Jayden in the way that makes him unique and special," Quinn said.

He added that Blough having served as the assistant quarterbacks coach the past two years, and developing a rapport with Daniels helped.

"Jayden's a big part of our thinking in all the things we do," Quinn said. "He wasn't a part of the staff selection, but he drives a lot of the thinking and how we can feature him and where it goes. Having the ability to connect with him, that's certainly a big deal for us. ... It wasn't the deciding factor, but it certainly was a good factor."

Daniels was the NFL's offensive rookie of the year in 2024 when he threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns while also rushing for 891 yards and six scores. He helped lead the Commanders to a 12-5 regular season finish as well as a spot in the NFC Championship Game. In three postseason games -- all on the road -- Daniels threw for 822 yards, five touchdowns and one pick while rushing for 135 yards and a score.

But this season was marred by injuries. He played in seven games but finished only four because of injuries. He suffered a sprained knee, a hamstring injury and then a dislocated left elbow. He did not play in the final four games of the season after reinjuring the elbow in a Week 14 loss at Minnesota. Daniels remained on the active roster, but Quinn announced he would not play for the rest of the season, with the team 3-10 at that point.

Blough said altering the Commanders' style -- they ran no-huddle on 1,271 plays the past two years under Kingsbury, 810 more than any other team -- will help Daniels, especially playing under center.

"There's different ways to go about things," Blough said, "and it's something that I'm convicted about that with his skill set, his fundamentals, the things that we absolutely loved about him when he first got here, still rang true. [Under center] is something that we will like to implement with him and get him in that position."