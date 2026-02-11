WNBA player offers to testify vs. Falcons' Pearce in domestic case

WNBA player Rickea Jackson's attorneys filed a court notice Tuesday in Miami-Dade (Florida) County saying that she is "willing to testify" against Atlanta Falcons player James Pearce Jr. if the domestic violence charges against him go to trial, according to a document.

In a notice of appearance and notice of victim's rights (Marsy's Law), Jackson's attorneys requested the court to dedicate "all possible resources and personnel" to the case to "conclude it as soon as practicable and bring justice to her and the people of the State of Florida."

Pearce was arrested Saturday and is facing five felony charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking. A pre-trial conditional stay-away order was filed against Pearce by the court with regards to Jackson.

The victim's rights notice points out that Jackson has the rights under Florida law to be notified of updates in the case and be present at all public proceedings, as well as a "right to be heard in any public proceeding." In addition, it notes that Jackson has the right to confer with prosecutors about any plea deal and provide information about the impact the defendant has had on her and her family.

Jackson "remains cooperative and willing to testify at trial, if one is necessary," the attorneys wrote. Jackson is being represented by Gary F. Celetti and Wendy A.L. Beswick.

"The victim is pleading with the Court and the State to conclude this matter promptly without hindering the efficacy of the prosecution's case," the attorneys write.

Jackson told police that Pearce, her ex-boyfriend, followed her in his vehicle Saturday morning, tried to open her car door at a stop and then later rammed her car with his vehicle multiple times when she tried to enter into the Doral Police Department, according to an affidavit. Police responded after Jackson called.

According to the affidavit, officers saw Pearce standing on the outside of his SUV on the driver's side with the door open. An officer pulled a gun on Pearce and ordered him to get on the floor. Pearce got back in his car and closed the door. The officer opened the door, but Pearce shut it again, locked it and drove away.

While Pearce was driving away, the SUV struck an officer in his left knee. The affidavit describes it as "intentionally in an attempt to evade arrest."

Police followed Pearce's vehicle in cars until Pearce crashed at an intersection. Pearce then got out of his car and fled on foot. Officers were able to catch up with him, though Pearce "began to resist arrest by tensing his arms and not allowing officers to apprehend him."

Pearce, 22, was released on $20,500 bond Sunday evening. In addition to the domestic violence charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (two counts) and aggravated stalking, Pearce is also being accused of felony aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and deluding police officers and resisting an officer without violence to his person, a misdemeanor.

Jackson is currently in Miami playing for the Unrivaled basketball league. She told police that she and Pearce dated for about three years before breaking up recently.

Pearce's legal team of Jacob Nunez, Yale Sanford and Joshua Cohen said in a statement that Pearce "maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN on Monday that the league has "been in contact with [the Falcons] regarding the matter which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy."

The Falcons issued a statement Saturday night saying they were "gathering more information."