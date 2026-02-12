NFL overhaul tiers: Rebuild time for 18 non-playoff teams

Jeff Saturday and Jason McCourty weigh in on what the Ravens need to do to be in the Super Bowl conversation next season. (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Now that the 2025 NFL season is over, we're looking ahead at just how much work teams that were left out of the playoffs must do this offseason -- and potentially beyond. Which teams need to tear down and regroup? Which should take a new approach to move toward contender status? Which can be in the mix after only a savvy move or two? And which are already trending in the right direction and could contend sooner rather than later?

We tiered the 18 teams that failed to make the playoffs based on their current trajectory, from no-doubt bounce-back squads to full rebuilds. And for each club, we took a closer look at the franchise's current state -- and what needs to be done in the coming months.

We start with three teams that were the toast of the NFL not long ago. Note: Teams are organized alphabetically within each tier, cap space is via Roster Management System and projected draft picks do not include potential compensatory picks.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | CIN | CLE | DAL

DET | IND | KC | LV | MIA | MIN

NO | NYG | NYJ | TB | TEN | WSH

No need to panic

2026 cap space: $7 million

Top free agent: Tyler Linderbaum

Projected 2026 draft picks: 7

The hope for a quick turnaround: The Ravens have a chance in every game with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry leading their offense. New head coach Jesse Minter should instantly improve a much-maligned defense. Up to four more draft selections are on the way because of the compensatory pick formula.

Why it might take longer than hoped: The offensive line regressed in 2025 and needs retooling. Baltimore needs a classic outside receiver in his prime instead of the older veterans it has signed at the position. The team also lacks an elite pass rusher.

2026 cap space: minus-$23.1 million

Top free agent: Al-Quadin Muhammad

Projected 2026 draft picks: 8

The hope for a quick turnaround: Detroit is still among the league's most talented rosters and should jump right back into contention. The hiring of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing isn't splashy but will prove vital.

Why it might take longer than hoped: Detroit has committed nearly $1 billion to star players on extensions, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the next to be paid. Will that affect roster depth? GM Brad Holmes faces a balancing act, as the Lions need to improve their run defense and add talent to the secondary.

2026 cap space: minus-$61.7 million

Top free agents: Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook

Projected 2026 draft picks: 5

The hope for a quick turnaround: The Chiefs ran out of gas in 2025 but have most of what they need to make another run. Coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes enter Year 9 together. Health has been an issue for years, but the offensive line is still quality and the team's track record in the draft is better than most. R-E-L-A-X.

Why it might take longer than hoped: A small talent drain is inevitable, especially on defense. Three defensive free agents -- Watson, Cook and Leo Chenal -- will be tough to re-sign, given Kansas City's cap situation. Chris Jones turns 32 in July. Travis Kelce turns 37 in October. The offense needs a true field-stretching boundary receiver and running back help.

A few moves away

2026 cap space: $59.5 million

Top free agent: Trey Hendrickson

Projected 2026 draft picks: 7

The hope for a quick turnaround: The offense is good enough to keep Cincinnati in just about every game. The window remains open to win now with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and a strong supporting cast. The team has ample cap space to strengthen its defense via free agency. Why it might take longer than hoped: That defense lacks high-end talent and playmaking and is about to lose its best player (Hendrickson). A unit that was supposed to improve last season finished 31st in total defense. Eventually, bad defense will become the identity and not an aberration unless addressed in a major way.

Why it might take longer than hoped: That defense lacks high-end talent and playmaking and is about to lose its best player (Hendrickson). A unit that was supposed to improve finished 31st in total defense. Eventually, bad defense will become the identity and not an aberration unless addressed in a major way.

2026 cap space: minus-$66.8 million

Top free agent: George Pickens

Projected 2026 draft picks: 8

The hope for a quick turnaround: The offense was humming in 2025, and the core players will return, with the team expected to franchise-tag receiver Pickens. Quarterback Dak Prescott is squarely in his prime under coach Brian Schottenheimer. The defensive line is stocked with talent, and Dallas has two first-round picks with which to address its defense because of the Micah Parsons trade.

Why it might take longer than hoped: Last season's defensive back seven underperformed, forcing a look in the mirror this offseason. The addition of defensive coordinator Christian Parker will help, but reinforcements are sorely needed. Bringing back Pickens and running back Javonte Williams would be prudent.

2026 cap space: $36.3 million

Top free agent: Daniel Jones

Projected 2026 draft picks: 5

The hope for a quick turnaround: The Colts were 8-2 when fully healthy. QB Daniel Jones' injury devastated the team. Coach Shane Steichen has a track record as an offensive head coach. Indy is stout at the skill positions and offensive line. DeForest Buckner and Sauce Gardner should be healthier this season and boost the defense.

Why it might take longer than hoped: Indy is going on 12 years without a division crown. There's no guarantee that changes, especially in a much-improved AFC South. The Colts lack a first-round pick because of the Gardner trade, and the defense could lose Nick Cross and Kwity Paye. It seems like the right time to take a swing on a free agent pass rusher. Pierce would be a big loss if he signs elsewhere.

2026 cap space: minus-$59.1 million

Top free agent: Jalen Nailor

Projected 2026 draft picks: 10

The hope for a quick turnaround: Kevin O'Connell's 43-27 record through four seasons suggests the Vikings will be in the thick of the NFC North race yet again. The defense is among the league's most physical and opportunistic. The offense is still full of playmakers, and the offensive line should be healthier.

Why it might take longer than hoped: The quarterback position remaining a huge question entering the fifth season of this regime is concerning. It looks like Minnesota will add a veteran to compete with J.J. McCarthy. Several benched starters have resurrected their careers recently -- including Sam Darnold with this franchise -- and Minnesota offers a stable environment. But this is the one area holding the team back from major progress. That, and an offensive line that couldn't stay healthy.

play 0:51 Stephen A.: Vikings not re-signing Sam Darnold is 'unforgivable' Stephen A. Smith looks back at Minnesota's decision to not re-sign Sam Darnold, who joined Seattle and led it to Super Bowl LX.

2026 cap space: $27.4 million

Top free agent: Mike Evans

Projected 2026 draft picks: 7

The hope for a quick turnaround: Tampa Bay can score with anybody when healthy. Its receivers room is among the league's deepest, and the offensive line has a clear identity. Baker Mayfield, 30, has shown he's a quality NFL starter with whom Tampa can win.

Why it might take longer than hoped: Tampa falls somewhere between contention and the need for a mini rebuild. The Bucs need to address their defense this offseason. The group needs talent improvements at all three levels, most notably pass rusher This would be as good an offseason as any to take some chances to acquire quality defensive players.

Sneaky good trajectory

2026 cap space: minus-$12.7 million

Top free agent: Kyle Pitts Sr.

Projected 2026 draft picks: 5

The hope for a quick turnaround: Kevin Stefanski's wide-zone running scheme with Bijan Robinson and a capable offensive line should be dangerous. Atlanta was considered one of the top jobs available this cycle because of its skill-position talent. The defense has continuity under coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and major talent on the back end.

Why it might take longer than hoped: The team doesn't have a first-round pick because it traded for the right to select James Pearce Jr. in last year's draft. Pearce's future with the team is murky after last week's arrest in Florida on battery charges. The team must prioritize paying star receiver Drake London -- and finding him additional playmaking help on the outside. The team also needs at least one more cornerback and more size on the interior defensive line.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

2026 cap space: minus-$26.5 million

Top free agent: Demario Davis

Projected 2026 draft picks: 7

The hope for a quick turnaround: Quarterback Tyler Shough showed promise as a starter, providing hope for the future. Wide receiver Chris Olave and left tackle Kelvin Banks are among the young pillars on offense. And the defense overachieved, ranking in the top 10 in several defensive categories. Young players in the secondary are trending well. And, look at that, the team's cap deficit isn't pushing $80 million. Progress!

Why it might take longer than hoped: The Saints' roster has been among the league's oldest for years. It's time to get younger. That's a lengthy process. Moving on from free agent veterans such as Cam Jordan and Demario Davis seems timely, even though they have held up well. The front seven needs at least one more quality player. On offense, the backfield needs fresh legs, as Alvin Kamara turns 31 this summer.

2026 cap space: $21.2 million

Top free agent: Wan'Dale Robinson

Projected 2026 draft picks: 7

The hope for a quick turnaround: Several head coaches experienced fast success in 2025, and John Harbaugh will try to do the same with a Year 1 turnaround in 2026. The Giants' roster is reaching respectable levels of talent after a few down years. Quarterback Jaxson Dart is a selling point. The defensive line is among the league's most talented. And receiver Malik Nabers will return from ACL and meniscus tears.

Why it might take longer than hoped: The Giants must shake their losing culture. New York has won more than six games once in the past nine seasons. The shift might not happen overnight. The supporting casts on both sides of the ball haven't been good enough in recent years. That has to change.

play 1:54 How good will the Giants be next season? The "Get Up" crew evaluates the current state of the Giants and debates what they are capable of achieving next season.

Somewhere between contention and reset

2026 cap space: $51.2 million

Top free agent: Deebo Samuel

Projected 2026 draft picks: 6

The hope for a quick turnaround: Washington is a year removed from competing in the NFC title game. When healthy, Jayden Daniels is a top-10 quarterback who will move the offense into a more respectable range in 2026. GM Adam Peters has cap space to replenish the roster. Injuries plagued Washington more than most teams last season.

Why it might take longer than hoped: Washington was the hardest team of the bunch to evaluate, so it gets its own category. The Commanders were close in 2024. The roster is problematic in spots, though. Defensive impact players are older. Pass rush is a major need. And some recent high draft picks have been slow to develop. Peters has just two draft picks in the first four rounds this year because of previous trades. Adding a skill player at tight end or running back would be useful.

In the middle of a rebuild

2026 cap space: minus-$66.2 million

Top free agent: Joel Bitonio

Projected 2026 draft picks: 10

The hope for a quick turnaround: Cleveland has an impressive defense, led by Myles Garrett but with pillars at all three levels. With four picks in the top 70 (two in the first round), the Browns can do serious work to improve an offense that already has intriguing young players such as running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Why it might take longer than hoped: A once-dominant offensive line needs a reset. Quarterback is still an issue, with no clear-cut solutions in the draft. The team is weak at wide receiver and still paying Deshaun Watson's contract for one more year. It also needs new leadership on defense after the Jim Schwartz fiasco. Expecting a playoff appearance in 2026 is probably asking a lot.

New ESPN and NFL+ Premium Bundle Bundle ESPN and NFL+ Premium and unlock more NFL content at a great price.

Get all of ESPN's Monday Night Football, NFL Primetime and more. Sign Up Now

2026 cap space: $78.7 million

Top free agent: Chig Okonkwo

Projected 2026 draft picks: 8

The hope for a quick turnaround: Quarterback Cam Ward showed enough flashes in his rookie season to create optimism for the offense's future. Midround picks Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and Gunnar Helm look like hits. Head coach Robert Saleh should improve the defense, and seasoned playcaller Brian Daboll should help Ward. The offensive line is unspectacular but adequate. And Jeffery Simmons was one of the best players in football last season.

Why it might take longer than hoped: GM Mike Borgonzi enters Year 2 of a major rebuild. While the Titans need to spend at least modestly in free agency to fill out their roster, Borgonzi wants to build through the draft. That often results in a slow simmer. The lack of talent on defense is a problem.

Full-blown overhaul

2026 cap space: $13.5 million

Top free agent: Jalen Thompson

Projected 2026 draft picks: 7

The hope for a quick turnaround: The law of averages says Arizona will have better luck on the injury front. The team was playing third- and fourth-stringers at several spots last season. Better health will allow Arizona to run the ball more efficiently. The defense is not devoid of talent.

Why it might take longer than hoped: Arizona could be looking at a complete reset at quarterback, with Kyler Murray owed $36.8 million in guarantees in 2026 and possibly on his way out. The team lacks true blue-chip players, save for 26-year-old tight end Trey McBride and 30-year-old safety Budda Baker. The Cardinals simply weren't competitive for much of last season and must make hard decisions as a result.

2026 cap space: $87.8 million

Top free agent: Eric Stokes

Projected 2026 draft picks: 8

The hope for a quick turnaround: The Raiders have one of the NFL's best rushers -- for now, as Maxx Crosby is expected to request a trade. Tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty are among the most promising young players at their positions. The team hired Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as its head coach, and is in position to select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in April's draft.

Why it might take longer than hoped: The roster needs work at nearly every position, Crosby isn't likely to stick around, and coaches rarely win in their first seasons. Las Vegas was the league's worst team in 2025, and it has a ways to go.

play 2:21 Field Yates: Fernando Mendoza can transform the Raiders The "Get Up" crew weighs in on whether Fernando Mendoza is the right choice for the Raiders with the top pick.

2026 cap space: minus-$27.5 million

Top free agent: Rasul Douglas

Projected 2026 draft picks: 8

The hope for a quick turnaround: De'Von Achane is a premier tailback, Aaron Brewer has emerged as a top center, and Patrick Paul is a rising star at left tackle. The team won't lose much in free agency, which will allow it to allocate resources elsewhere.

Why it might take longer than hoped: The Dolphins would probably shun the idea of rebuilding publicly, but I'll embrace it for them. A new regime that will start over at quarterback and has plenty of roster holes might as well lean into a rebuild. The quarterback situation is a mess, with Tua Tagovailoa owed $54 million in guarantees and seemingly not in the team's plans. And the defense doesn't have enough high-level playmakers. The overall depth on that side of the ball is poor. Dolphins fans should have some patience.

2026 cap space: $58.6 million

Top free agent: Breece Hall

Projected 2026 draft picks: 8

The hope for a quick turnaround: The Jets' roster still has talent. There's also talent along the offensive line and at wide receiver, where Garrett Wilson should be healthy. New York can retain running back Breece Hall via the franchise or transition tags. The front seven has enough ability to improve last season's 29th-ranked defense. And the front office is well positioned in GM Darren Mougey's second year, thanks to ample cap space and two picks in each of the first two rounds.

Why it might take longer than hoped: New York probably has the worst quarterback outlook in the league -- and it doesn't seem particularly close. Perhaps the Jets can address the issue with the 2nd or 16th overall picks. Otherwise, they must comb the veteran or trade markets. Neither path offers a clear-cut solution. The coaching staff is completely in flux, and the secondary is not good enough. New York is set up for a swift two-year rebuild if it handles the coming drafts correctly.