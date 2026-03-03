2026 NFL free agency updates: Signings, trades, rumors

Pat McAfee reacts to the news that the Colts placed a transition tag on QB Daniel Jones. (2:15)

NFL free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11, with the start of the new league year, but teams can actually start negotiating and agreeing to terms with players at noon ET on Monday, March 9.

In the lead-up to that negotiating window, teams can also re-sign their own free agents to extensions. And the franchise/transition tag deadline just passed Tuesday with four players receiving one: Cowboys WR George Pickens, Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Sr., Jets RB Breece Hall and Colts QB Daniel Jones (transition tag).

Which teams could be interested in quarterback Malik Willis? What's the latest on edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and running back Kenneth Walker III? And which big-name players are available as trade candidates?

We're tracking all the action of 2026 NFL free agency. Follow along live here with the latest signings, trades, cuts and contract restructures.

