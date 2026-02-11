Falcons' DC Ulbrich 'obviously disappointed' by Pearce's arrest

ATLANTA -- Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday that he was "obviously disappointed" by the news of edge rusher James Pearce Jr.'s arrest Saturday.

When asked whether the Falcons must prepare to not have Pearce in the short term, Ulbrich said he could not say. The Falcons' voluntary offseason program will begin in April.

"It's still so early," Ulbrich said at a previously scheduled news conference for Falcons coordinators. "We're still not there yet either way."

New head coach Kevin Stefanski opened the news conference by saying that he and his assistant coaches had "nothing to add" on Pearce's situation beyond the Falcons' statement from Saturday.

Pearce is facing five felony charges in Florida in relation to an alleged domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend and WNBA player Rickea Jackson, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking.

Pearce, 22, allegedly rammed his SUV into Jackson's car multiple times and was arrested after a chase that allegedly started when he hit a police officer in the knee with his vehicle. Pearce is also being charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

The team said it was gathering information on the matter. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN on Monday that the league has "been in contact with [the Falcons] regarding the matter which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy."

As a rookie last season, Pearce was a major contributor to the Falcons' defense. He had a franchise-record 10½ sacks, the most for a first-year player since Micah Parsons in 2021. The Falcons had a franchise-record 57 sacks total.