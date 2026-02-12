Sizing up the Denver Broncos' seven-player 2025 rookie class

Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Eight years removed from his rookie season in 2017, Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram said the biggest difference between his experiences and those of the Broncos' 2025 rookie class was easy to see.

"I was just talking to [first-round defensive back] Jahdae [Barron]," Engram said hours after the Broncos' season had ended. "I'm like, 'Man, this is rare, dog. You obviously got drafted to a great team, great organization. You're in a great spot. ...

"[The Giants] won three [games] my rookie year ... These guys had it different."

When the Broncos formally adjourned for the offseason after their 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, the lack of offensive punch in the biggest moments had left a mark on what was otherwise a successful 14-3 season. But it also provided glimpses of potential for a seven-man draft class that entered the season in an uphill battle for playing time.

In a season in which snaps were hard to come by on a balanced and well-stocked Broncos roster, Barron, second-round running back RJ Harvey and third-round wide receiver Pat Bryant had the most impact from start to finish. Each played in at least 15 games -- with Harvey and Bryant starting seven while Barron started five -- headlining a rookie class that finished No. 17 in Aaron Schatz's end-of-the-season rookie class rankings.

Punter Jeremy Crawshaw, the team's sixth-round pick, also played every game. Defensive tackle Sai'vion Jones (third round) played 33 snaps over three games, edge rusher Que Robinson (fourth round) played 150 snaps in six games, and tight end Caleb Lohner (seventh round) spent the regular season on the practice squad.

Barron flashed potential in a competitive cornerback room and showed potential for a bigger role in Year 2. He had a multi-faceted role in the Broncos' defense, seeing 334 combined snaps at cornerback, nickel corner and dime linebacker (sixth defensive back lined up among the front seven). He finished with 35 tackles, an interception and five passes defensed.

"Any opportunity you do get, just making it count and just learning from the older guys, and just learning ball," is how Barron described his rookie season playing in a defense that set a franchise record with 68 sacks and finished No. 3 in scoring defense. "You can always learn ... just taking it all in and just making the most of my opportunities."

After the season, Barron said it was important to remain "levelheaded" this offseason. Broncos general manager George Paton said he sees a bright future for Barron and that the Broncos were aware of the situation they brought him into because they felt Barron's long-term value was too high to pass up.

"You can see all the traits," Paton said. "He was good for us, but probably not so good for him -- he was drafted into maybe the deepest cornerback room in the league and he made his mark. He's just going to keep growing and keep getting better."

While Denver is excited about its first-rounder down the road, Harvey and Bryant arguably had the biggest immediate impacts. Harvey's 540 rushing yards were good for second on the team, and his 12 total touchdowns (seven rushing, five receiving) led the Broncos.

He might be poised for an even bigger role in his second season. Veteran J.K. Dobbins, who finished the season on injured reserve (foot) after a Week 10 injury, is an unrestricted free agent, so whether he re-signs could affect Harvey's workload in 2026. But coach Sean Payton has often said he wants at least two backs in a regular rotation, so Harvey will be splitting snaps with someone (be it Dobbins, another veteran or an incoming rookie) next season.

Bryant finished sixth on the team with 31 receptions and fourth in receiving yards with 378 despite dealing with a Week 16 concussion serious enough to send him to the hospital overnight. He also left the AFC Championship Game with a hamstring injury. But the 6-foot-2, 204-pounder possesses the size Payton desires in his receivers and will battle third-year man Troy Franklin and fourth-year player Marvin Mims Jr. to be the No. 2 receiver behind veteran Courtland Sutton.

The rookie poised for the biggest potential Year 2 jump might be Robinson. Paton said the 21-year-old edge rusher might "have the most upside of anyone in our draft class," because of his potential as a pass rusher as well as a high-value special teams player. After a regular season in which he had 12 tackles and a half-sack, Robinson had a sack of Drake Maye in the AFC title game.

"He's going to be a great player," Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper said. "He's going to be a phenomenal player in this league, truthfully -- plays hard, he plays the right way."

Lohner, a former basketball player at Baylor, BYU and Utah who played only one season of college football, was moved onto the active roster in the postseason (he did not play in either playoff game). The Broncos will be on the hunt for more red-zone options on offense this offseason, so the 6-foot-7, 250-pounder figures to get a long look.

Payton and Paton have each stressed the importance of draft success to maintain the Broncos' long-term success, not only in developing a core of homegrown players, but also in managing salary cap health to where they can use free agency to supplement the roster and fill holes.

"We're in a good position now in terms of cap space, as well as our draft picks," Broncos owner Greg Penner said. "That's exciting as we go into this offseason."