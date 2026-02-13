2026 NFL offseason: Free agency, draft questions for all 32 teams

Stephen A. Smith explains why he still has faith in Drake Maye despite a "precipitous drop-off" in the postseason for the Patriots. (1:26)

The 2026 NFL offseason is in full swing, which means it's time for every team to finally address their glaring holes. Whether it be through remaining hirings, free agency (March 11 at 4 p.m. ET) or the draft (April 23).

Teams looking for a quarterback might have a hard time, but other position groups offer a great variety of trade candidates. Will some team pick up Maxx Crosby from the Raiders or A.J. Brown from the Eagles? Which teams might make big moves in the draft? What improvements will the Broncos and Chiefs make in time for their injured QBs to return?

We asked our NFL Nation reporters to take a close look at the biggest question each team will face this offseason and give their insight into what could happen over the next few months.

AFC EAST

How will the defense be built under new coordinator Jim Leonhard?

Former coach Sean McDermott's vision guided the defense for nine seasons, but the unit should look different under Leonhard. Free agency and the draft will reveal which players he wants to build the defense around for years to come. Leonhard was formerly the defensive pass game coordinator for the Broncos, who allowed the second-fewest yards per game (278.2) with a true shutdown corner in Pat Surtain II. -- Alaina Getzenberg

How critical is it for Miami to find a quarterback this offseason?

Tua Tagovailoa is still under contract, yet the Dolphins are reportedly looking to trade their former franchise quarterback. But first-year general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said the team will first focus on its infrastructure around its next quarterback before even finding him -- which could suggest either a season of a bridge veteran or 2025 seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers under-center. Either way, Miami isn't likely to find a long-term answer this offseason due to the lack of impactful options in free agency and the draft. But it's still important for the Dolphins to have a proper support system in place before identifying its next franchise quarterback. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

What is Christian Gonzalez's approach with a possible contract extension?

This is the first time in his career that he is eligible for an extension, even though he is technically under contract for one more season. So does Gonzalez force the issue? Or will he be patient and let the process play out? Gonzalez (four tackles, three passes defended) reminded everyone in Super Bowl LX that he is still an elite talent and critical to the Patriots' success. -- Mike Reiss

How will the Jets reset at quarterback?

This could be a make-or-break question for coach Aaron Glenn. Justin Fields and Brady Cook are under contract, though neither is guaranteed to be on the roster because both played poorly in 2025. The Jets will look to acquire one, possibly two veterans. Names to watch include Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett. The latter three are under contract, but could become available through a trade or release. If they add the best bridge QB available for 2026, they can hope to find their long-term answer in the 2027 draft -- New York will have three first-round picks next year. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

How will the Ravens upgrade quarterback Lamar Jackson's supporting cast?

Baltimore needs to get a new deal done with Jackson to lower its $74.5 million salary cap number and create between $25 million and $30 million in cap space. This will allow the Ravens to address their offensive line and Jackson's targets in the passing game. Last season, Jackson was sacked on 9.8% of his dropbacks, the worst rate of his career. Baltimore will look to re-sign Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who is the Baltimore's top free agent, and upgrade at both starting guard spots. The Ravens also need to help Jackson in the passing game, where he had only one target average over 25 yards receiving per game (wide receiver Zay Flowers). -- Jamison Hensley

play 0:48 Will Lamar and Jesse Minter lead Ravens to a Super Bowl? Jeff Saturday and Jason McCourty weigh in on what the Ravens need to do to be in the Super Bowl conversation next season.

How will Cincinnati fix the defense?

The Bengals got worse defensively in 2025 despite making a change at coordinator. Under Al Golden, Cincinnati surrendered big plays at an alarming rate and didn't do a good enough job of helping QB Joe Burrow and the offense. With Burrow now entering his seventh season and the team in a three-year playoff drought, the Bengals need to add defensive playmakers in free agency and also develop players they've drafted. Both of those aspects have been lacking in recent years. -- Ben Baby

How will the Browns remake their offense?

Cleveland hired Todd Monken as coach to help lift an offense that has ranked last in scoring (averaging 14.5 points per game) over the past two seasons. Now the spotlight turns to general manager Andrew Berry to infuse that side of the ball with the talent needed to compete in the AFC North. The Browns, stocked with two first-round picks and 10 total selections in the 2026 draft, will have to replace as many as four offensive linemen, add playmakers and decide how to approach their quarterbacks room. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Who will be the Steelers' starting quarterback in 2026?

The question the Steelers have consistently faced since Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2021 remains most pressing because it will dictate the ceiling of new coach Mike McCarthy's team. Aaron Rodgers returning appears to be an option, but if the veteran doesn't come back, will the Steelers draft their next signal-caller? Or will Pittsburgh start Mason Rudolph while developing Will Howard? What about signing a free agent or making a splash trade? All options are on the table. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

How can Houston improve around quarterback C.J. Stroud?

The Texans had a good base of rookie talent around Stroud last season in wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, running back Woody Marks and left tackle Aireontae Ersery. So don't expect them to overspend in the offseason. But Houston still must make shrewd moves to help improve around Stroud -- specifically on the offensive line -- to get him back to producing like he did during his rookie season. Last season, the O-line was tied with the Lions for the NFL's second-worst pass block win rate (55.5%). -- DJ Bien-Aime

How much work does the Colts' defense need?

The Colts showed signs of improvement on defense last season, but the consistency wasn't there. Late in the season, things broke down, and Indianapolis finished 21st in scoring defense (24.2 points per game) and 23rd in yards allowed (349.8 per game). Look for some moves this offseason to invigorate the pass rush and bolster an underwhelming linebacker unit. General manager Chris Ballard made an admission at the end of the season, conceding, "We've got to get faster on defense." -- Stephen Holder

How will the Jaguars address their pass rush?

The Jaguars must make getting the quarterback on the ground a priority; they ranked third in QB pressures (222) but 27th in sacks (32) in 2025. This year's class of edge rushers is regarded to be pretty deep, which is good since Jacksonville doesn't have a first-round pick because of the Travis Hunter trade last year. Could the Jags get involved in the pursuit of the Raiders' Maxx Crosby? -- Michael DiRocco

Can quarterback Cam Ward take the next step under Brian Daboll?

Ward closed the season on a high note before suffering a shoulder sprain to his throwing arm. But that injury hasn't impacted his offseason training since he's been working mostly on footwork? But his rehab paired with learning a new offense led by coordinator Brian Daboll will likely be a challenge for Ward. Daboll most notably helped Bills QB Josh Allen go from a raw rookie to an All-Pro passer. The Titans are banking on a similar jump for Ward which would help turn the franchise around. -- Turron Davenport

play 2:02 How Brian Daboll would help Cam Ward at Titans With the Titans set to hire Brian Daboll as their new offensive coordinator, Marcus Spears is excited about him working with quarterback Cam Ward.

AFC WEST

What will the playbook look like when quarterback Bo Nix returns?

Start with whether coach Sean Payton or new offensive coordinator Davis Webb will call plays in 2026. Payton hasn't surrendered full-time playcalling duties as a coach, but it's difficult to believe he'd keep Webb if some more responsibility didn't come with it. Then add Nix's recovery from a broken ankle into the mix. He expects to be ready by the start of the offseason program. But Nix has now had ankle surgeries in the past two years, as well as multiple fractured transverse process bones in his back in 2024. Should the Broncos keep him heavily involved in their run game in 2026? They had Nix throw the most pass attempts (612) in the NFL last season, but he lacked efficiency (minus-2.1% in completions over expectation, ranked 26th). -- Jeff Legwold

Can the Chiefs offense make sizable improvements while quarterback Patrick Mahomes rehabs?

Once again, the Chiefs will likely have to release some veterans to create salary cap space. While Mahomes continues to recover from a torn ACL, the Chiefs must find a way to improve the running back depth and it would be wise to find a difference-making pass catcher in the draft. Plus, the Chiefs are hoping to re-sign tight end Travis Kelce. When the offseason is over, success will be determined by whether coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach acquired talented skill-position players to help Mahomes once he returns. -- Nate Taylor

Will the Raiders actually trade defensive end Maxx Crosby?

New coach Klint Kubiak and owner Mark Davis made it clear that they want Crosby to remain in Las Vegas. At the same time, Crosby turns 29 in August, is set to play for his fifth non-interim coach since entering the league, and is still determined to win at the highest level. Las Vegas has a long way to go before being considered a contender, so it could make sense for both sides to go their separate ways. If the Raiders receive a strong offer for Crosby, it will help their rebuild while giving the All-Pro edge rusher a fresh start elsewhere. -- Ryan McFadden

Will Mike McDaniel unlock something in quarterback Justin Herbert?

As Herbert heads into his seventh season, McDaniel will be his fifth playcaller. None of the previous four have propelled one of the league's most talented players to a playoff win. But the Chargers' playoff blunders haven't all been on the playcallers, as Herbert performed below his standard in his three playoff losses. McDaniel said in his introductory news conference that he hopes to make life easier for Herbert. The Chargers are betting that this is the playcaller who finally helps Herbert realize his potential when it matters most. -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

How will the Cowboys fix their defense?

It's one thing to feel confident in a first-time defensive coordinator like Christian Parker and a new staff. It's another to give Parker more pieces to work with after the Cowboys allowed the most points in franchise history in 2025 (511). That means doing more in free agency and not just relying on the draft, even with two first-round picks. The Cowboys have not been big spenders in free agency in more than a decade. Owner Jerry Jones said he would be willing to "bust the budget." Will his actions follow his words? -- Todd Archer

How will new coach John Harbaugh reshape the roster?

Harbaugh is running the show, as evidenced by the team's fresh reporting structure. He will tweak the roster to his desires. With that comes some significant roster decisions on whether to re-sign free agents Wan'Dale Robinson, Jermaine Eluemunor and Cor'Dale Flott, or cut middle linebacker Bobby Okereke ($9 million in cap savings). Also, how will the Giants reshape their offensive line and find another playmaker to supplement WR Malik Nabers? There is lots of work to do. They didn't go 7-27 over the past two seasons by accident. -- Jordan Raanan

play 1:54 How good will the Giants be next season? The "Get Up" crew evaluates the current state of the Giants and debates what they are capable of achieving next season.

Will the Eagles trade WR A.J. Brown?

Brown has made his mark as arguably the best receiver in Philadelphia's history, posting two 1,400-plus-yard seasons and reaching two Super Bowls since joining the team in 2022. His frustrations with the offense have been well documented, however, and it's fair to wonder if that impacted his play in 2025. The front office will have to decide if it can get Brown to buy in or if it's better to move on from him. "It is hard to find great players in the NFL and A.J.'s a great player," general manager Howie Roseman said in January. -- Tim McManus

Can the Commanders build a strong defense?

The Commanders started the defensive rebuild process by hiring Daronte Jones at coordinator, but they need a talent boost as well. Over the past two seasons, Washington was a combined 24th in scoring defense (24.8 PPG) and 28th in yards allowed per game (355.6). They're top six in available cap space and have the No. 7 pick, so they have premier spots to add talent. The Commanders need an impact player or two; they need youth along the front, as only one rotational player was under 25 this season. A strong defense with a healthy Jayden Daniels at quarterback can lead to a quick resurgence.

NFC NORTH

How will the Bears add to their pass rush?

This was one half of the Bears' biggest offseason question a year ago. Chicago ranked 31st in pass rush win rate (29%), despite making pricey additions last free agency (DE Dayo Odeyingbo and DT Grady Jarrett) and using a second-round pick on DT Shemar Turner. Injuries played a role in the Bears not seeing a return on investment in 2025, but Chicago needs to land a dominant edge rusher to play opposite DE Montez Sweat. Until that happens, the Bears will continue to struggle generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. -- Courtney Cronin

How will the Lions adjust to new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing?

Out of all the offseason coaching candidates who were available, Petzing wasn't necessarily an eye-popping choice among Lions fans. However, after missing the playoffs in 2025, all eyes will be on Petzing as the Lions try to get the ground game going more consistently and reshape the offensive line. Petzing has spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Cardinals, who ranked second in the NFL in rushing average (4.92) and were ninth in rushing yards (6,399) during his time there. -- Eric Woodyard

How can the Packers upgrade their roster?

This offseason could be one of Brian Gutekunst's biggest challenges since he took over as general manager in 2018. He doesn't have a first-round pick after giving it up (and next year's No. 1 as well) in the Micah Parsons trade, and the Packers aren't exactly flush with salary cap space. Yet there are positions in desperate need of an upgrade -- with cornerback being at the top of the list -- if they're to go from being a one-and-done playoff team to a legitimate Super Bowl contender. -- Rob Demovsky

What will become of quarterback J.J. McCarthy?

The firing of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah raised the stakes on the 2026 season and made McCarthy's immediate future less certain than ever. At 23, McCarthy might be ready for a big career jump after a mostly disappointing first two seasons. But can Minnesota's decision-makers, most notably coach Kevin O'Connell, stake their careers on it? While no one expects the Vikings to give up on McCarthy, the Vikings should acquire a QB who is at least a credible hedge against McCarthy's progress. McCarthy could win the starting job in training camp, or he could find himself on the bench in a playoff-or-bust season. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

What will the Falcons do with James Pearce Jr.?

The new Falcons regime -- president of football Matt Ryan, coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham -- have their first crisis just days into being hired. Pearce, who led the team with 10.5 sacks as a rookie, was arrested Feb. 7 on five felony counts. How will they handle such a situation? Pearce was a crucial cog in a much-improved defense that set a franchise record in sacks (57). It's premature to say how Pearce's legal issues will go. But in any kind of absence, fellow 2025 draftee Jalon Walker might need to increase his production and -- yet again -- Atlanta will likely be in the market for another edge rusher this offseason. -- Marc Raimondi

Will Carolina take a big swing on a linebacker?

General manager Dan Morgan admitted the pass rush was "not acceptable'' after the season. It's time to spend big money to fix that. Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson is the most notable free agent edge rusher, but he's 31. Philadelphia's Jaelan Phillips, 27, makes more sense as a fit for the Panthers given his experience in the 3-4 scheme. Also, don't forget the need for a middle linebacker who can cover. Cleveland's Devin Bush is coming off a career-best 125 tackles. He's a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, but Panthers legend Sam Mills played the role at 5-9. -- David Newton

Do the Saints extend wide receiver Chris Olave?

Olave is coming off a career-best season in which he caught 100 passes for 1,163 yards in 16 games played. His big season came only a year after he pondered retirement because of sustaining several concussions in 2024. The 2022 first-round pick will now play on his fifth-year option unless the Saints give him a long-term extension. New Orleans lacked other offensive playmakers in the second half of the 2025 season, so reaching a long-term contract with Olave could be one of its big priorities this spring as it looks to build around quarterback Tyler Shough. -- Katherine Terrell

Will wide receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Lavonte David return?

These two Hall of Fame-caliber players have given a combined 26 seasons to the Buccaneers and will both wind up in the Ring of Honor one day. Neither player has discussed their futures with the team yet as unrestricted free agents. David has already said he won't play anywhere else, so it's Tampa Bay or retirement. Evans, 32, is less likely to retire, based on conversations with those closest to him. But how much does being left out of the 2025 playoffs eat at Evans knowing he has only so much time left? -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

What will the Cardinals do with quarterback Kyler Murray?

Now that Arizona has a new coach in Mike LaFleur, all of the team's focus turns to Murray. Will the Cardinals keep him for at least another season or will they trade/release him? That question will likely have to be answered by March 16, because that's when Murray will be guaranteed his $19.5 million base salary for the 2027 season whether he's on the team or not. (He has already been guaranteed $39.8 million for 2026.) But another question looms large: Who will decide Murray's future? Will LaFleur have a say on if Murray is the right fit for his West Coast scheme? Or will owner Michael Bidwill make the decision without LaFleur's input? -- Josh Weinfuss

What does making "the most of the time we have" with quarterback Matthew Stafford look like?

In his end of season news conference, general manager Les Snead said if Stafford returns, Los Angeles would want to "take advantage," because "the type of season [Stafford] had, the type of season that he's still showing that he can have, there are only so many of those left." The Rams know how to go all-in, trading for Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller in 2021. Snead did say the Rams would look to find the balance of helping their long-term future as well. So going all-in could mean using their two first-rounders (No. 13, 29) to trade up in the draft or as capital to trade for a veteran. -- Sarah Barshop

play 1:57 Nacua on Stafford's return announcement: 'I almost did a front flip' Puka Nacua joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss his relationship with Matthew Stafford and the veteran's return at QB for the Rams.

How aggressive will the 49ers be in adding to the roster?

The Niners should be motivated to make some big moves this offseason, especially since so many of their key veterans are closer to the end of their careers than the beginning. In what San Francisco viewed as a reset year in 2025, it still managed to go 12-5 and nearly earned the NFC's No. 1 seed. The good news is the 49ers appear to be a bit ahead of schedule after last offseason's roster makeover. The bad news? They play in a division with the Seahawks and Rams, both of whom don't appear to be slowing down any time soon. -- Nick Wagoner

How much can the Super Bowl champs stay intact?

Super Bowl teams are impossible to keep together, and the Seahawks already lost a big piece in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak (hired by the Raiders). Running back Kenneth Walker III headlines Seattle's list of unrestricted free agents. The Seahawks want the Super Bowl MVP back, especially with Zach Charbonnet (knee) likely out until the second half of next season. But Walker's strong finish to 2025 means they'll have competition. Seattle's other big-name free agents are on defense -- cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe, safety Coby Bryant and outside linebacker Boye Mafe. Coach Mike Macdonald's top-ranked scoring defense is guaranteed to look different in 2026. -- Brady Henderson