Source: Cowboys to hire SMU DC Symons as new ILB coach

The Dallas Cowboys are set to hire SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons as their new inside linebackers coach, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Symons has spent the past four seasons leading SMU's defense and agreed to a contract extension in December 2024 after helping the Mustangs reach the College Football Playoff. In 2024, he was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to college football's top assistant, and was nominated for the honor in each of the past three years. That fall, SMU finished seventh nationally in defending the run and 10th in sacks.

Before SMU, Symons served as defensive coordinator at Liberty, after stops at Memphis and West Georgia. He's set to join a Cowboys defensive staff now under the direction of coordinator Christian Parker, who comes over from the Philadelphia Eagles.

SMU may look internally for his replacement with Maurice Crum, who joined the staff in 2023 and has served as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach since 2024.

The Athletic first reported the Cowboys' expected hire of Symons.