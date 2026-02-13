Bills coach Joe Brady adds John Fox to staff as senior assistant

Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- New Buffalo Bills coach Joe Brady has added NFL head coaching experience to his staff, hiring John Fox as a senior assistant coach. The Bills announced Fox and more of the team's coaching staff, which now includes 20 assistants, on Friday.

Fox, 71, has head coaching experience with the Carolina Panthers (2002-10), Denver Broncos (2011-14) and Chicago Bears (2015-17). He has two Super Bowl appearances as a head coach and prior to his head coaching career was a defensive coordinator. Fox most recently served in defensive assistant roles with the Indianapolis Colts (2022) and Detroit Lions).

"Full transparency, I'd love to have [someone on staff with head coaching experience]; it's not a must," Brady said after he was hired. "There's a fine line when you bring in coaches, and I've worked with coaches that have been in certain systems, and like, 'This is the only way to do it.' If there's people that have had the experience that I can lean on will be great, but they're not sitting there saying that they have all the answers. More so someone that can help me, bounce ideas off of. ... The compatibility is way more important to me."

Brady, 36, has never been a head coach before and is the youngest head coach in the NFL.

He also promoted Bills tight ends coach Rob Boras to running game coordinator/tight ends with offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who previously led the team's running game, retiring. Joe Danna, one of a couple of defensive coaching holdovers, has been promoted to secondary coach from safeties coach.