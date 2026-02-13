Source: New Cardinals coach LaFleur to retain Rallis as DC

The “Get Up” crew discusses whether Kyler Murray is too risky of an option for the New York Jets. (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. - New Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur will retain defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, a source confirmed to ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler.

Rallis was brought to Arizona in 2023 by former head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was fired on Jan. 5 after a 3-14 season. Rallis will enter his fourth season as the Cardinals' defensive coordinator.

NFL Network was first to report the Cardinals' intent to keep Rallis on staff.

Arizona interviewed Rams defensive passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, Seahawks defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott and Giants linebacker coach Charlie Bullen, who was a linebackers coach with the Cardinals from 2019-2022, for its defensive coordinator job, according to multiple reports.

The Cardinals finished the season ranked 27th in total yards allowed per game, 25th in rushing yards allowed per game and 24th in passing yards allowed per game. They were ranked 22nd in interception rate and 28th in sacks per pass attempt while giving up the most first downs per game. Arizona also gave up the fourth-most points per game last season in the NFL, while allowed 40 or more points four times, 37 twice and 31 once.

Arizona also plans on hiring former Giants special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial in the same role, according to reports.