Zachary Orr joining Seattle as ILBs coach, sources say

SEATTLE -- Mike Macdonald wanted to bring Zachary Orr with him to Seattle when he became the Seahawks' head coach in 2024. Two years later, Macdonald is getting his guy.

The Seahawks are hiring Orr, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, as their inside linebackers coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler on Friday.

Orr, 33, replaced Macdonald as Baltimore's defensive coordinator in 2024 after spending the previous two seasons coaching the Ravens' inside linebackers, the position he played for the franchise from 2014 to 2016. After the Ravens fired coach John Harbaugh in January, Orr interviewed for multiple defensive coordinator jobs in recent weeks and had been requested to interview for the Las Vegas Raiders' DC opening, according to Schefter.

Instead, he's reuniting in Seattle with Macdonald. It's not clear what Orr's hiring means for Kirk Olivadotti, who has been the Seahawks' inside linebackers coach the past two seasons.

Orr was one of two ex-Baltimore assistants to join Macdonald's staff Friday, two days after the Super Bowl LX-champion Seahawks held their championship parade in Seattle. Former Ravens director of football strategy/assistant quarterbacks coach Daniel Stern is also reuniting with Macdonald in a to-be-determined role -- possibly as Seattle's pass-game strategist -- according to Schefter.

The Seahawks are searching for a new offensive coordinator after Klint Kubiak left to become the Raiders' head coach, and they are believed to be leaning toward an internal promotion. A source told Fowler on Wednesday that Seattle planned to interview four in-house candidates: quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, run game specialist Justin Outten, tight ends coach Mack Brown and passing game coordinator Jake Peetz.

The Seahawks blocked Las Vegas' request to interview Outten to be their run game coordinator, sources told Fowler. The Raiders planned to interview Seahawks wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson for their offensive coordinator vacancy, a source told ESPN on Thursday.