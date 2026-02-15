Derek Carr: Willing to unretire, wants chance to win Super Bowl

Open Extended Reactions

Derek Carr has confirmed he is willing to unretire but said it will take a special circumstance to lure him back to the playing field.

"Would I do it? Yes. Would I do it for anybody? Absolutely not," Carr said on the "Home Grown" podcast that he hosts with his brother David Carr in the most recent episode, which was published Thursday.

"Would I do it. Absolutely, I would. I told you two things: I have to be healthy, and I'd want a chance to win a Super Bowl. And obviously, that's a tough thing to find. That's hard to do. That's not easy," he said.

Carr, 34, retired from the NFL in May with the New Orleans Saints saying the quarterback had a labral tear and "significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff."

On the podcast, David Carr joked about how hard his brother is throwing now, indicating that Derek Carr's health isn't in question.

Because he retired with two years remaining on his contract with the Saints, any team that was interested in adding Carr would have to first work out trade compensation with New Orleans.

Carr threw for 2,145 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games in 2024, his last NFL season. A four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Raiders, he has thrown for 41,245 yards with 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions in his career.