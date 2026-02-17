2026 NFL free agency: Best team fits for the top 50 players

The "Get Up" crew debates whether the Seahawks should do all they can to keep Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. (2:05)

A few weeks ago, we ranked the NFL's top 50 free agents available this offseason. Let's take that same list of 50 stars -- with a few small updates -- and now pick out one perfect team fit for each player.

NFL free agency unofficially opens at noon ET on March 9 with the negotiation window (players can agree to terms), and it officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 11 (players can actually be signed). Not all of these 50 players will be available; some will be re-signed or franchise-tagged. But the majority will indeed hit the open market and be looking for the best fit. Which landing spots would make the most sense?

Our suggested fits are mainly focused on team needs, scheme and potential future production, though we also factored each franchise's salary cap situation. But remember that every team's cap room will shift up and down before free agency as front offices restructure, cut and re-sign contracts. (For some of these fits to work, teams might have to get creative.) OK, let's pick ideal team fits for this offseason's best free agents.

1. Trey Hendrickson, Edge

Best team fit: Indianapolis Colts

Colts general manager Chris Ballard could make a splash move in landing the top free agent on our board. And Hendrickson would reunite with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, his former coach in Cincinnati, to boost the pass rush opposite Laiatu Latu. In seven games last season, Hendrickson had four sacks -- but his 17.5 sacks in 2024 ranked No. 1 in the league.

The Colts finished with 39 sacks last season, tied for 15th in the NFL. Adding to the defensive front should be a priority for win-now Indianapolis. The Bears are a team to keep an eye on here, too.

2. George Pickens, WR

Best team fit: Dallas Cowboys

All signs point to Pickens staying in Dallas after his breakout season in 2025 -- and it could happen with the franchise tag. With his explosive-play ability (22 receptions of 20 or more yards), Pickens can win on the boundary as a three-level target opposite CeeDee Lamb, giving quarterback Dak Prescott two premier targets in coach Brian Schottenheimer's system.

3. Tyler Linderbaum, C

Best team fit: New York Giants

Linderbaum can follow coach John Harbaugh to New York. Given his movement traits, he would fit the Giants' zone and gap schemes, and his 97.2% pass block win rate tied for second among 31 qualifying centers last season. The Giants would be landing the top offensive lineman in free agency ... but let's keep an eye on the Raiders here, as well. They could also use Linderbaum's tone-setting mentality on the interior.

4. Daniel Jones, QB

Best team fit: Indianapolis Colts

In Indianapolis, Jones can play as a facilitator in coach Shane Steichen's offense, backed by a productive run game. While the timetable on his return from an Achilles injury is still uncertain, we know the fit works once Jones is cleared to play. Jones displayed more poise in 2025 with the Colts, and he threw with a much stronger sense of timing. His 64.1 QBR ranked eighth through Week 13.

5. Jaelan Phillips, Edge

Best team fit: Philadelphia Eagles

Phillips was traded to the Eagles at the deadline, and they can try to re-sign him. With his 6-foot-5 frame and improved range in coordinator Vic Fangio's defense, Phillips could continue to play as a disruptive pass rusher who can also set an edge to the run front. Over his five-year career, Phillips has accounted for 28 sacks and 150 pressures.

6. Alec Pierce, WR

Best team fit: Tennessee Titans

With the Titans in position to be active in free agency, I like Pierce in Tennessee under new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Pierce has the vertical stretch ability to produce down the field and can play a volume role as a multilevel target for quarterback Cam Ward. Pierce averaged a league-best 21.3 yards per catch in 2025.

7. Breece Hall, RB

Best team fit: New York Jets

The Jets are rebuilding again, and with ample cap room, bringing Hall back makes sense. With his dual-threat traits and home run ability, he can be the centerpiece of the offense under new coordinator Frank Reich. That system will lean on zone runs and using the backs in the pass game. Hall has 87 rushes of 10 or more yards over four seasons.

8. Rasheed Walker, OT

Best team fit: Cleveland Browns

With needs across the offensive line, the Browns should target Walker, the top offensive tackle on our board. His pass block win rate of 93.8% ranked 11th among 68 qualifying offensive tackles in 2025, and he should be viewed as an upgrade in Cleveland, as new coach Todd Monken rebuilds the front.

9. Odafe Oweh, Edge

Best team fit: Los Angeles Chargers

Oweh's production in L.A. after being traded from the Ravens should keep him with the Chargers under new coordinator Chris O'Leary. He had 7.5 sacks with the Chargers and added three in the wild-card loss to the Patriots. He's an explosive rusher whom O'Leary can scheme for one-on-one matchups.

10. Braden Smith, OT

Best team fit: Houston Texans

Elevating the offensive line in front of quarterback C.J. Stroud must be a priority for the Texans, and Smith would be an upgrade over free agent right tackle Trent Brown. Durability has been a concern for Smith, but he's a drive blocker in the run game who can match power off the edges in pass pro.

Best team fit: Atlanta Falcons

Under coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Franklin-Myers could be used a versatile defender, playing as a nose or 5-technique in the base fronts while providing an interior rush out of sub-package personnel. He had 7.5 sacks and 23 pressures last season.

12. Alontae Taylor, CB

Best team fit: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams' lack of speed in the secondary -- which showed up in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Seahawks -- must be addressed this offseason. With Taylor would provide the Rams a versatile cover corner with disruptive traits and the ability to play outside or in the slot. Chicago and Las Vegas are good fits, as well.

13. Quay Walker, LB

Best team fit: Washington Commanders

With veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner also hitting free agency, Walker could fill a need for the Commanders. He has the traits to fit really well in Dan Quinn's defense. Paired with Frankie Luvu, Walker could be set up on pressures, and he has the second-level speed to track the ball or close throwing windows. Washington would get younger and faster on defense with this move.

14. Riq Woolen, CB

Best team fit: New York Jets

The Jets allowed 57 completions of 20 or more yards in 2025, seventh most in the league. Adding Woolen, a 6-foot-5 corner with high-end physical tools and speed, fits under coach Aaron Glenn's defense. This unit wants to play man coverage, and Woolen has 12 interceptions and 36 pass breakups so far in his four-year career. I also like the Commanders as a fit.

15. Mike Evans, WR

Best team fit: Buffalo Bills

A return to Tampa Bay is clearly an option for Evans, but becoming the top receiver in Buffalo with quarterback Josh Allen makes a lot of sense, too. Under new coach Joe Brady, Evans could be that boundary X target for Allen and create matchups in the low red zone. I like the idea of Buffalo getting aggressive to add a proven and reliable target who had topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 11 straight seasons before injuries derailed his 2025 campaign.

16. Jaylen Watson, CB

Best team fit: Las Vegas Raiders

Watson is scheme-versatile, and the Raiders could land one of the top corners in free agency with this move to upgrade the perimeter of their defense. He has the length to challenge in press and the route awareness to play top-down on the ball in zone.

17. Malik Willis, QB

Best team fit: Miami Dolphins

With new leadership in Miami, the club could move on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. New coach Jeff Hafley and new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan know Willis well from their shared time in Green Bay, and Willis could slot in as the new starter under coordinator Bobby Slowik. Let's envision a scheme built around motion/movement, with play-action elements woven in; that would set up Willis well as a thrower, and the QB run game would generate conflict for opposing defenses. Willis' development in Green Bay creates upside for the Dolphins.

18. Kenneth Walker III, RB

Best team fit: Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl LX MVP can stay in Seattle after producing 417 total yards and four touchdowns in the Seahawks' three postseason games. After Zach Charbonnet injured an ACL in the divisional round, there is even more of a need to keep Walker, a slasher with big-play juice who can contribute to the pass game. His 33 rushes of 10 or more yards were the sixth most in the regular season.

19. Devin Lloyd, LB

Best team fit: Jacksonville Jaguars

Under Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, Lloyd had a career-best five interceptions, taking one back for a score. That type of on-the-ball production at linebacker will garner interest in free agency, but I have Lloyd sticking with a Jacksonville unit that ranked top 10 in both scoring and run defense.

20. Isaiah Likely, TE

Best team fit: Washington Commanders

With the Commanders making the transition to new offensive coordinator David Blough, Likely could replace free agent Zach Ertz as the middle-of-the-field target for quarterback Jayden Daniels. Likely would bring more upside with his catch-and-run ability. A move player in the formation, Likely would also be schemed to create underneath one-on-ones. He had 27 catches for 301 yards and a touchdown last season.

21. Romeo Doubs, WR

Best team fit: Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders can add to their wide receivers room for new coach Klint Kubiak by signing Doubs. His ability to uncover and work the heavy traffic areas of the field would be great for anticipated top-pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Doubs is a reliable pass catcher.

22. Khalil Mack, Edge

Best team fit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs had 37 sacks last season, which ranked 18th in the league. They need to address the edges of their pass rush, and while Mack might be seen a situational player for Todd Bowles' defense, the defender can still create disruption and get home to the quarterback. An elbow injury forced Mack to sit out five games early in the 2025 season, yet he finished with 5.5 sacks and 28 pressures.

Best team fit: Atlanta Falcons

Pitts will have options in free agency after he set career highs for receptions (88) and touchdowns (five) in 2025, but I still see a strong fit in Atlanta under new coach Kevin Stefanski. With heavily defined concepts, Stefanski can set up Pitts to attack open coverage voids off play-action and also create isolation matchups for the tight end.

Best team fit: Kansas City Chiefs

Etienne has the play speed to upgrade a Chiefs run game that ranked 25th last season (106.6 yards per game). And with his dual-threat ability as a pass catcher, Etienne would be schemed on screens and backfield releases in coach Andy Reid's system. This is a move to add more juice and big-play ability to the Kansas City offense. Etienne's 26 rushes of 10 or more yards were tied for the 12th most in the NFL last season.

25. Bryan Cook, S

Best team fit: Cincinnati Bengals

With Geno Stone heading to free agency, the Bengals could look to Cook, a versatile safety who can play from depth or spin down to the front. The top-rated free agent at his position, I see Cook as an upgrade for a Bengals defense that allowed 233.8 passing yards per game last season (26th).

26. Rashid Shaheed, WR

Best team fit: Seattle Seahawks

After trading multiple picks to acquire Shaheed during the season, re-signing the wide receiver makes sense for the Seahawks given his impact in multiple phases of the game. He can work the third level of the field as a vertical target for quarterback Sam Darnold, and he is a dynamic and fearless kick returner. Shaheed has 29 receptions of 20 or more yards in his four-year career.

Best team fit: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens had only 30 sacks in 2025, the third fewest in the league -- and defenders Kyle Van Noy and Dre'Mont Jones are free agents. Chaisson, who had a career-high 7.5 sacks with the Patriots, would fill a void off the edge as an explosive rusher, and he can drop as a coverage defender in coach Jesse Minter's scheme.

28. Jauan Jennings, WR

Best team fit: Carolina Panthers

Jennings can use his 6-foot-3, 212-pound frame and route running to make himself available to quarterback Bryce Young, especially in critical down-and-distance situations. Plus, with Jennings joining Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, the Panthers would have a versatile receiving group that can work every level of the field.

29. Javonte Williams, RB

Best team fit: Dallas Cowboys

Williams returning to Dallas makes sense after he rushed for a career-high 1,201 yards in coach Brian Schottenheimer's offense. With his explosive movement ability and north/south power, Williams can keep his role as the Cowboys' lead back and contribute as a pass catcher for quarterback Dak Prescott.

30. Boye Mafe, Edge

Best team fit: Tennessee Titans

The Bengals are also a fit for Mafe, but new Titans coach Robert Saleh has a real need for edge rushers in his defense. Mafe can be schemed out of loaded fronts to see more one-on-ones, using his first-step quickness and great effort level to hit the quarterback. Mafe had two sacks and 33 pressures last season.

31. Isaac Seumalo, G

Best team fit: San Francisco 49ers

Improving the interior of the offensive line is a must for Kyle Shanahan's offense. Seumalo can displace defenders in both zone and gap run concepts, plus he would keep the pocket firm in pass pro for quarterback Brock Purdy. The 10-year veteran has the foot quickness to redirect defenders and the body control to wrestle back against power rushers. Seumalo's 97.3% pass rush win rate ranked second among 65 qualifying guards this season, and his 76.9% run block win rate checked in at fourth.

32. Reed Blankenship, S

Best team fit: Arizona Cardinals

With safety Jalen Thompson entering free agency, the Cardinals might opt to sign Blankenship to play opposite Budda Baker. Blankenship was with current Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis in Philly during his rookie season, and he's a fit for Arizona's foundational two-high coverages. Blankenship also brings ball production (nine career interceptions).

33. Zion Johnson, G

Best team fit: Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders can upgrade their offensive line with Johnson. He'd play the left guard spot in Klint Kubiak's system, using his mobility in the zone run game. Plus, Johnson's youth and durability fit the rebuild in Las Vegas. He is just entering his prime playing years, with a 90.7% pass block win rate over his four-year career.

34. Greg Newsome II, CB

Best team fit: Green Bay Packers

The Packers' cornerbacks struggled after Micah Parsons' injury limited the pass rush, and new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will install a zone-heavy scheme. That's a fit for Newsome, who uses his backfield vision in coverage. Re-signing with the Jaguars is also an option.

35. Connor McGovern, C

Best team fit: Buffalo Bills

McGovern is still in his prime, and the Bills can re-sign him as the centerpiece of the front in coach Joe Brady's offense. McGovern is a steady blocker, and his 97.2% pass block win rate tied for second among 31 qualifying centers last season.

36. David Edwards, G

Best team fit: Los Angeles Chargers

If Zion Johnson leaves L.A., then Edwards could replace him. Edwards has played his best football as a pro over his past two seasons. He has excellent movement traits at 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, and his 95% pass block win rate in 2025 ranked 12th among 65 qualifying guards. That's a positive for a Chargers team that allowed 60 sacks, tied for the second most in the league.

37. Nahshon Wright, CB

Best team fit: New York Giants

With a need to add more playmakers in the secondary, the Giants should target Wright, who had five interceptions last season and returned one for a touchdown. Under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, Wright can use his long 6-foot-4 frame and good instincts in Cover 2 and press-man.

38. Joey Bosa, Edge

Best team fit: Detroit Lions

The Lions had 16 sacks on third down last season (tied for 15th most in the league), so Detroit could add Bosa to elevate its sub-package pass rush. Bosa fits well opposite Aidan Hutchinson with his speed-to-power production and the effort level to clean up late in plays.

39. Chig Okonkwo, TE

Best team fit: New England Patriots

Austin Hooper is a free agent, and Hunter Henry in entering the final year of his contract. With Okonkwo and Henry on the field, the Patriots could create more matchups out of two-tight end sets. Plus, coordinator Josh McDaniels could game plan for Okonkwo's versatility as a pass catcher on screens and crossers. Okonkwo caught 56 passes for 560 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Best team fit: New York Jets

Let's give the Jets a slot receiver who displayed more vertical ability in 2025 with the Giants. While the Jets must address quarterback this offseason, Robinson could pair with Garrett Wilson to give them a receiving presence both inside and outside the numbers. With at least 92 receptions in each of his past two seasons, Robinson is a volume target who can work multiple levels.

41. Kam Curl, S

Best team fit: Chicago Bears

Both of Chicago's starting safeties (Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard III) are free agents, opening up some spots. In coordinator Dennis Allen's defense, Curl can play as an interchangeable safety and improve the Bears' run defense. And don't be surprised if the team brings back Byard to join him, too.

42. Joel Bitonio, G

Best team fit: Cleveland Browns

Bitonio, 34, could opt for retirement, but if he plays in 2026, the Browns should re-sign the veteran guard on a short-term deal. He would bring much-needed experience back to the O-line in coach Todd Monken's offense. Bitonio allowed only two sacks in 2025.

43. Cade Mays, C

Best team fit: Arizona Cardinals

New coach Mike LaFleur could look at Mays in free agency because of his versatility along the front. While he does have some athletic limitations, Mays is a capable starter at 6-foot-6 and can play the center and guard positions. He had a 94.3% pass block win rate last season, which ranked 20th out of 31 qualifying centers.

44. Jaquan Brisker, S

Best team fit: Pittsburgh Steelers

In Pittsburgh, Brisker would replace Kyle Dugger under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Brisker can play over the top in Cover 2, and he would be a disruptive box defender in Graham's single-high schemes. In four seasons with the Bears, Brisker had four interceptions, seven sacks and 14 pass breakups. The Steelers could also target a cornerback in free agency as they try to clean up the secondary.

45. Leo Chenal, LB

Best team fit: Cincinnati Bengals

With his ability to pressure and walk up into the front, Chenal would give defensive coordinator Al Golden more flexibility within his game plans. In four seasons, Chenal has recorded 193 total tackles, seven sacks and 28 pressures.

46. Rico Dowdle, RB

Best team fit: Denver Broncos

Dowdle would step in for free agent J.K. Dobbins to pair with RJ Harvey in Denver's backfield. In this scenario, Dowdle would split touches with Harvey, and the former's decisive, downhill running style works on the goal line in coach Sean Payton's offense. Dowdle rushed for 1,076 yards last season, and he had 26 carries of 10 or more yards.

47. Coby Bryant, S

Best team fit: New England Patriots

The Patriots could lose starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins to free agency, and Bryant is an upgrade. In coach Mike Vrabel's defense, Bryant could play the post or match in split-field alignments. He's also an urgent downhill defender in the alleys.

48. Nakobe Dean, LB

Best team fit: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have cap issues heading into free agency, but I really like the fit for Dean in coordinator Brian Flores' defense. Dean is the league's best blitzing linebacker, and he would join a system that led the NFL in blitz rate at 46.8%.

49. Kenneth Gainwell, RB

Best team fit: New Orleans Saints

Given the uncertainty of running back Alvin Kamara's future in New Orleans, the team could bring in Gainwell. In coach Kellen Moore's offense, Gainwell can be a change-of-pace runner, and he has the receiving traits to create numbers as an outlet for quarterback Tyler Shough. Gainwell caught a career-high 73 passes last season and was vital on third downs for Pittsburgh.

50. Alex Anzalone, LB

Best team fit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lavonte David is a free agent, and coach Todd Bowles needs more from his inside linebackers. Anzalone is quick to key the run, and Bowles is one of the best at scheming his linebackers on pressure stunts. Tampa Bay can add another productive veteran on defense here. Anzalone had 2.5 sacks and eight pass breakups in Detroit last season.