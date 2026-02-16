Tre' Johnson, the former Washington O-lineman, dies at 54

WASHINGTON -- Tre' Johnson, the former standout Washington offensive lineman who went on to become a Maryland high school history teacher, died Sunday. He was 54.

In a Facebook post, Johnson's wife, Irene, said he died during a short family trip.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre' Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly ... during a brief family trip," she wrote. "His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock."

Tre' Johnson spent all but one of his nine NFL seasons in Washington. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After starring at Temple, Johnson was drafted by Washington with the 31st pick in 1994. He played for Washington through 2000, spent 2001 with Cleveland and returned to Washington for a final year in 2002. The 6-foot-2, 328-pound guard was a Pro Bowl selection in 1999.

After football, he became a history teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland. His wife said recent health issues had forced him to take a leave of absence.