Dolphins releasing pass rusher Bradley Chubb, source says

The Miami Dolphins are releasing pass rusher Bradley Chubb after four seasons with the franchise, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Chubb had two seasons remaining on his contract. The move will save the Dolphins $7.3 million against the cap, according to the Roster Management System. If they were to designate the move as a post-June 1 transaction, the cap savings would rise to $20.2 million.

Chubb, 29, had 8.5 sacks last season, starting all 17 games after missing the 2024 season because of a torn ACL. He had 22 sacks in 41 games with the Dolphins, who acquired him from the Denver Broncos in a trade midway through the 2022 season.

Drafted fifth overall by the Broncos in 2018, Chubb has 48 sacks over his eight NFL seasons.

The news was first reported by NFL Network.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.