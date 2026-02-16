Sources: Dolphins release 8-time Pro Bowl WR Tyreek Hill

Stephen A. Smith shares potential landing spots for Tyreek Hill after being released by the Dolphins. (1:46)

Miami Dolphins eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being released, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hill's release is one of several being made by the rebuilding Dolphins, who also are releasing pass rusher Bradley Chubb and guard James Daniels, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Hill turns 32 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 10-year NFL career.

His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million against the salary cap.