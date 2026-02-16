Browns' Hickman assaulted in NYC, treated for minor injuries

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman was assaulted in the lobby of a New York City hotel early Monday morning, the team said.

The Browns said in a statement that Hickman, 24, was "treated for minor injuries at an area hospital after the incident, was later released, and is home resting with his family."

According to a report by the New York Post, a dispute broke out after Hickman was approached by four people in the lobby of SIXTY LES hotel after 4:30 a.m. ET. The suspects punched Hickman and left the hotel, according to the report.

Hickman, a New Jersey native, just completed his third season in the NFL. He started all 17 games for the Browns, recording career highs in tackles (103), pass deflections (7) and interceptions (2). He is an impending restricted free agent this offseason.