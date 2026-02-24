2026 NFL offseason: News from coaches, GMs at combine

Mike Tannenbaum and Dan Graziano examine Fernando Mendoza's potential combine week after his decision not to throw there. (2:00)

The NFL offseason is in full swing, with the franchise tag window open until March 3, and the legal negotiation period for free agency starting March 9. The first official event of the offseason, however, is the 2026 combine.

Front office executives, coaches and scouts are in Indianapolis to get a closer look at 2026 NFL draft prospects at the combine. On Tuesday, coaches and general managers spoke to reporters, looking ahead to free agency, the draft and even next season. On-field workouts for prospects begin Thursday and go through Sunday.

We tracked all the news from the combine on Tuesday from coaches and GMs. Here's what we heard.

Updates from NFL coaches and GMs