Long snapper JJ Jansen returning for 18th season with Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- JJ Jansen is returning for an 18th season with the Carolina Panthers.

The long snapper signed a one-year contract Tuesday with an eye toward extending his franchise record of 277 games played.

Jansen, who turned 40 in January, is 27th in the NFL in games played. He can move into the top 20 in league history if he plays all 17 games next season.

The only active players with more games played are Denver Broncos tight end Marcedes Lewis (290) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (278).

Jansen has never missed a game due to injury since being acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers in 2009 and has been remarkably consistent through the years. Jansen never played for the Packers, spending the 2008 season on injured reserve.

Jansen has been signed a one-year contract to return to the Panthers in each offseason since 2021.